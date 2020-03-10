Delta Triathlon returning this spring

After a five-year hiatus, the event is back at the Ladner Leisure Centre on Saturday, May 2

The Delta Triathlon is back after a five-year hiatus.

The one-day event is a short-distant (sprint) race billed is a great season warm up for those with experience and an easy start for people who have never done a triathlon before.

This year’s race will be held at the Ladner Leisure Centre (4600 Clarence Taylor Cres.) on Saturday, May 2. Participants will swim a number of laps in the pool before biking through scenic farmland and finishing up with a run through the subdivisions of Ladner.

Participants will be divided into three age categories: Adult (16 and over), Kids of Steel — Kids (8-11) and Kids of Steel —Youth (12-15), and can compete as individuals or as part of a relay team. The adult race starts at 6:30 a.m., while the kid and youth races will begin at about 11:30 a.m.

Adults will swim 600 metres (24 lengths of the pool), bike 18.5 kilometres, then run another five. Kids will swim 100 m (four lengths of the pool), bike 3.75 km and run 1 km, while youth will swim 300 m (12 lengths of the pool), bike 7.5 km and run 2 km.

For more information, contact the race director at racedirector@delta.ca.

Registration is for Delta residents open’s at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 12 now at , and will be available for non-residents at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 19 at delta.ca/triathlon. Registration for adults is $95 for individuals or $155 per team, while kids’ registration costs $65 per individual or $85 per team.

Organizers are looking for volunteers to help out with set up and take down, registration, food preparation, timing, results, in the swim and transition areas, as road marshals, and as race committee members. All volunteers must be 14 years or older and will be scheduled according to availability and skills.

For more information, contact the volunteer coordinator at volunteers@delta.ca or call 604-946-3288.

Organizers are also looking for local businesses to sponsor this year’s event. Sponsorship opportunities range from limited involvement to major co-sponsorship, and include options such as financial contribution, product or service contribution, and promotion or publicity.

Anyone interested in sponsoring the event or who would like to know more is asked to contact Shannon Scott at 604-952-3009 or triathlonsponsorship@delta.ca.



