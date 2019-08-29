DPD Sgt. Mo Parry (left) and Const. Jessy Sahota (right) won three gold and two silver medals between them at the 2019 World Police and Fire Games, held in Chengdu China Aug. 9-18. (Photo submitted)

Delta police officers take gold and silver at World Police and Fire Games

DPD Const. Jessy Sahota and Sgt. Mo Parry won three gold and two silver medals between them

Only two members of the Delta Police Department took part in the 2019 World Police and Fire Games, but those two officers had a large impact, winning three gold and two silver medals between them.

Police officers and fire fighters from 70 countries took part in the games — held in Chengdu China, Aug. 9-18 — with larger agencies such as the New York Fire Department sending whole teams of athletes, and some countries sending athletes who compete at a national level.

DPD Const. Jessy Sahota, a front line patrol officer, competed against an Olympic alternate from India, and beat that athlete to take gold in submission grappling, freestyle wrestling and Greco-Roman wrestling in his weight class.

Sgt. Mo Parry, head of DPD’s training section, won silver in submission grappling and Brazilian jiu jitsu. (Both Parry and Sahota competed in different divisions, so the two were not actually facing off against each other.)

Parry was grateful for the opportunity to attend, stating that the World Police and Fire Games is about promoting physical fitness amongst the law enforcement and firefighter community.

“Training in grappling arts such as Brazilian jiu jitsu or wrestling can help officers learn to be safe, build skills to handle different situations, and increase health and fitness,” he said. Parry regularly instructs DPD officers on these skills, drawing upon his background in these sports.

In order to take part in the experience, the officers raised funds for travel and accommodation costs, with the assistance of the Delta Police Foundation. They would like to thank all those who supported them.

Most Read