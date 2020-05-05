Delta launches new ‘virtual recreation centre’

The City of Delta has launched a new “virtual recreation centre” to help residents stay active while practicing physical distancing. (Delta.ca screen shot)

The City of Delta has launched a new “virtual recreation centre” to help residents stay active while practicing physical distancing.

Although Delta recreation and culture facilities are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Delta is adapting some of its great programming to be accessible from the comfort of home.

“In an effort to maintain positive mental and physical health during these unprecedented times, the demand for recreation options is extraordinarily high. Our staff has found a creative and inspired solution to service the community despite the closure of our recreation facilities,” Mayor George Harvie said in a press release.

“We want our residents to know that while we are doing business differently, our priority continues to be the delivery of high-quality, inclusive programming that provides people with the opportunity to interact and engage in a meaningful way.”

To kick-off this new initiative, the city has released four full-length workout videos of varying intensity, along with a schedule of unique interactive programming that will take place over the phone or via conferencing software such as Zoom.

This first batch of live programming, available at delta.ca/virtualrecreation, includes the “Stuck at Home” series, a Mother’s Day-themed arts and crafts class, a “Home Alone” course for ‘tweens, and a “Muscle Max” fitness class. As well, the site features a selection of arts projects, games and recipes for the whole family to enjoy.

All aspects of Delta’s parks, recreation and culture programming will be represented in the coming weeks, including arts, community recreation, sports, aquatics and fitness, as well as specialty programming for seniors, through both pre-recorded videos and live online classes.



