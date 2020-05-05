The City of Delta has launched a new “virtual recreation centre” to help residents stay active while practicing physical distancing. (Delta.ca screen shot)

Delta launches new ‘virtual recreation centre’

Centre includes live programming via Zoom, pre-recorded fitness classes and activities for families

The City of Delta has launched a new “virtual recreation centre” to help residents stay active while practicing physical distancing.

Although Delta recreation and culture facilities are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Delta is adapting some of its great programming to be accessible from the comfort of home.

“In an effort to maintain positive mental and physical health during these unprecedented times, the demand for recreation options is extraordinarily high. Our staff has found a creative and inspired solution to service the community despite the closure of our recreation facilities,” Mayor George Harvie said in a press release.

“We want our residents to know that while we are doing business differently, our priority continues to be the delivery of high-quality, inclusive programming that provides people with the opportunity to interact and engage in a meaningful way.”

To kick-off this new initiative, the city has released four full-length workout videos of varying intensity, along with a schedule of unique interactive programming that will take place over the phone or via conferencing software such as Zoom.

This first batch of live programming, available at delta.ca/virtualrecreation, includes the “Stuck at Home” series, a Mother’s Day-themed arts and crafts class, a “Home Alone” course for ‘tweens, and a “Muscle Max” fitness class. As well, the site features a selection of arts projects, games and recipes for the whole family to enjoy.

All aspects of Delta’s parks, recreation and culture programming will be represented in the coming weeks, including arts, community recreation, sports, aquatics and fitness, as well as specialty programming for seniors, through both pre-recorded videos and live online classes.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NHL draft a waiting game for Surrey’s Sourdif, a Giant standout ready for next step

Just Posted

Boy, age 14, missing in Surrey

Arnav Naphar was last seen at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, May 4 in the 6500-block of 138th Street

NHL draft a waiting game for Surrey’s Sourdif, a Giant standout ready for next step

‘This year I could have done way better, but it is what it is now’

Delta launches new ‘virtual recreation centre’

Centre includes live programming via Zoom, pre-recorded fitness classes and activities for families

Surrey Libraries wants patrons to ‘travel the world’ from home

Databases offer window to world for many stuck at home during pandemic

Surrey to livestream its Canada Day celebration this year

‘The tone of the programming will be compassionate and uplifting,’ report to city council says

VIDEO: B.C. strata residents break out in song to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

“…it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

Federal scientists predict high wildfire risk across Western Canada

The risk gradually falls over the course of the summer, but remains above the 30-year average.

VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

Police say they have seen an increase in anti-Asian hate-motivated incidents

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

COVID-19 outbreaks over at Langley and Abbotsord facilities, Fraser Health reports

Also announced Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry has been reopened

Don’t use microwave to sterilize COVID-19 masks: Ontario fire marshal

Jon Pegg says there have been 51 fire fatalities in Ontario between Jan. 1 and May 4

‘Underwhelming’ support for agriculture industry: BC Fruit Growers’ Association

The association said the federal government doesn’t address the sector’s immediate needs

Princeton man faces charges after alleged burnout in RCMP parking lot destroys flag pole

The man was eventually transported to Princeton General Hospital

Feds to buy up surplus from Canadian agrifood producers as part of $252M investment

Trudeau announced an additional $200 million credit line for dairy producers

Most Read