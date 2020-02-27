Delta Hockey Academy moving to North Delta Secondary

Delta Hockey Academy Green won the inaugural WHL U.S. Challenge Cup tournament on Sunday, Feb. 23 after defeating Yale Hockey Academy 4-3 in the championship game at the assesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Wash. (Photo courtesy of Brian Liesse/WHL)

The Delta Hockey Academy is moving to North Delta next school year.

On Monday, Feb. 24, DHA and the Delta School District announced that their student-athletes will be enrolled at North Delta Secondary starting in September.

The move from the academy’s current home at South Delta Secondary was prompted by increased enrolment at at the school, leading to a lack of room for DHA’s student body.

“I am very thankful for the support we have received from the South Delta Secondary administration and teachers over the past 16 years,” Delta Hockey Academy owner/operator Ian Gallagher said in a press release.

“While change can be challenging for student-athletes at this age, I am truly excited for the opportunity and growth that this move will provide — specifically with respect to the increased amount of academic time the students will receive while being at a high school that’s in closer proximity to our facility in North Delta.”

The four-rink Planet Ice facility is where DHA’s student-athletes train and compete. Last year, the school district sold the academy to the GSL Group — whose holdings include Planet Ice Delta — to allow for the program’s continued growth, though the district remains an integral part of DHA’s day-to-day operations.

“Our educational partnership with the Delta School District is central to our programming. We recognize that to be leaders in hockey development we must also be leaders in education,” Gallagher said. “I look forward to the opportunity that this partnership will provide our student-athletes.”

