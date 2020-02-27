Delta Hockey Academy Green won the inaugural WHL U.S. Challenge Cup tournament on Sunday, Feb. 23 after defeating Yale Hockey Academy 4-3 in the championship game at the assesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Wash. (Photo courtesy of Brian Liesse/WHL)

Delta Hockey Academy moving to North Delta Secondary

DHA’s student-athletes will attend class at NDSS starting in September 2020

The Delta Hockey Academy is moving to North Delta next school year.

On Monday, Feb. 24, DHA and the Delta School District announced that their student-athletes will be enrolled at North Delta Secondary starting in September.

The move from the academy’s current home at South Delta Secondary was prompted by increased enrolment at at the school, leading to a lack of room for DHA’s student body.

“I am very thankful for the support we have received from the South Delta Secondary administration and teachers over the past 16 years,” Delta Hockey Academy owner/operator Ian Gallagher said in a press release.

“While change can be challenging for student-athletes at this age, I am truly excited for the opportunity and growth that this move will provide — specifically with respect to the increased amount of academic time the students will receive while being at a high school that’s in closer proximity to our facility in North Delta.”

The four-rink Planet Ice facility is where DHA’s student-athletes train and compete. Last year, the school district sold the academy to the GSL Group — whose holdings include Planet Ice Delta — to allow for the program’s continued growth, though the district remains an integral part of DHA’s day-to-day operations.

“Our educational partnership with the Delta School District is central to our programming. We recognize that to be leaders in hockey development we must also be leaders in education,” Gallagher said. “I look forward to the opportunity that this partnership will provide our student-athletes.”

SEE ALSO: World Under-17 Hockey Challenge pitched for rinks in North Delta, Langley and Chilliwack


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey skater speeds his way to four golds, a silver at BC Winter Games

Just Posted

Surrey Police will replace RCMP, government confirms

City of Surrey has been authorized to set up its own city police force

$500,000 lotto win for Surrey orthopedic surgeon

Robert Froh split a Feb. 21 Maxmillion prize with a ticket in Quebec

‘This situation is discouraging’: Surrey’s top cop responds to police force approval

Brian Edwards says he respects Surrey’s decision, ‘but that is not to say this is not difficult for us’

Surrey councillors ‘very disappointed’ as B.C. gives final approval of city police force

Meantime, Safe Surrey Councillor Allison Patton says she can ‘breath a sigh of relief’

Suspect in naked crime spree to appear in Surrey court

Police allege he’s responsible for thefts and multiple collisions

RCMP reach deal to end police patrols of Wet’suwet’en lands as pipeline work pauses

Withdrawal opens door for talks today between hereditary chiefs, province and federal gov

Explicit Greta sticker linked to Alberta company draws outrage

The sticker includes the logo of Red Deer-based X-Site Energy Services

Share Now, formerly Car2Go, leaves Canada with valuable data in changing market: expert

Vancouver was its largest market in North America, with more than 300,000 customers

Police seize nine guns, machetes, drugs from tent in Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park

Police believe the tent is a communal or shared space and no single occupant has been identified

Off-duty RCMP officer helps catch Cache Creek car thief

‘This is just one example of how we are always ready to respond to emergencies’

What’s happening: Coronavirus forges on, as world hunts solutions

Japan closes all elementary, middle and high schools until spring holidays in late March

RCMP to stop providing security for Prince Harry and Meghan

Public safety minister says RCMP has been helping UK police intermittently since November

Should you shave your beard to stop COVID-19? The U.S. CDC has a guide

Facial hair could be a big no-no if COVID-19 reaches pandemic status

First arrests made at BC Legislature after Wet’suwet’en supporters spray chalk on property

Legislature security arrested two people, allegedly for mischief

Most Read