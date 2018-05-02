Gymnasts from across Western Canada will compete for medals and cash prizes in the 2018 Delta Invitational and Cash and Carry Cup. (Contributed photo)

Delta Gymnastics set to host annual invitational

The event will see more than 1,300 gymnasts compete for medals, prizes this Friday through Sunday

Gymnasts from across B.C., Alberta and the Northwest Territories will descend on the Richmond Oval for the 34th annual Delta Invitational from May 4 to 6.

The annual event will see more than 1,300 participants in 11 sessions over the weekend compete in everything from tumbling to vaulting to balancing.

“It’s one of the largest,” said Ellyn Schriber, growth and development coordinator for Delta Gymnastics, about the invitational. “It started small and it’s grown … I think we’re going to take the whole floor [of the Richmond Oval] next year because it is growing each year.”

The event will feature 38 clubs competing in various categories, including men’s and women’s artistic gymnastics, junior Olympian, and high school. It’s typically a female dominated sport, Schriber said, and one that favours younger athletes.

“Because the gymnasts skew younger, we try to use it as a teachable moment too,” she said about the competition. “So the whole theme of this year’s invitational is ‘Embrace the Journey’ … embracing the growth of the athlete, hard days, bad days. Just enjoying the journey rather than this is the destination of where we’re going.”

Over the last 16 years, the invitational has also been home to the Cash and Carry Cup, a competition that offers $10,000 in prize money for training. That money is divided among the top six male and female all-around winners, as well as the top three winners in each event.

“It’s one of the few competitions that actually offers prize money,” Schriber said. “Typically you might win a medal at these events, but that’s an actual cash prize.”

The Cash and Carry Cup, which takes place on Saturday, May 5 at 5 p.m., is also the venue for two unusual events. The Delta Gymnaestrada, a group of 35 gymnasts ranging from 10- to 80-years-old, will do a performance immediately before the competition, and a special tug-o-war will take place after.

“It’s sort of a combination of dance, tumbling and gymnastics,” Schriber said about the Gymnaestrada group. “I think the music is … fairly modern, and the sort of senior section will weave it’s way in and help with some of the stunting.

“It’s very cool and kind of unique.”

The Delta Invitational and Cash and Carry Cup will be held at the Richmond Oval (6111 River Road). Competitions will take place between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, May 4; 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 5; and 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 6.

Tickets are available at the door (cash only). Adults are $12 for the day ($20 for the weekend), while youth and seniors are $6 for the day ($10 for the weekend). Children six and under are free.

For more information, including a floor plan and schedule of the competition, visit deltagymnastics.com/delta-invitational.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pro basketball coming to Fraser Valley

Just Posted

Annual peace walk returns to Fleetwood Park

‘Gentle get-together’ will meditate on worldwide peace

Pawn shop reporting software helping Surrey RCMP crack down on property crime

Since March 1, police say ‘RAPID’ technology has helped identify 17 suspects, led to two men being charged

UPDATE: Surrey man says he illegally cut peacock tree out of desperation

While homeowner says city’s inaction left him no choice, councillor not giving up on finding solution

Surrey junior golfer wins big against older competition

Lauren Kim, 12, finishes atop leaderboard at Morgan Creek Golf Course

‘Surrey Rides’ series for youth starts Saturday, as part of annual showcase

Basketball tourney in Guildford also among Surrey Youth Week events

Transit Police hunt for coffee-throwing suspect accused of shoving woman

Woman is ‘very upset’ but doing fine, police say

Delta Gymnastics set to host annual invitational

The event will see more than 1,300 gymnasts compete for medals, prizes this Friday through Sunday

Pilot makes emergency landing in farmer’s field

Was headed for Pitt Meadows airport.

Lower Mainland firm wants to revolutionize robotics

A new technology could make robots cheaper, faster, and better, said the firm’s CTO.

Meet Delta’s raptors at OWL open house

The Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (OWL) is opening its doors to the public this weekend

VIDEO: Owl webcam returns

Northern Spotted Owl live web stream back online

B.C. man loses appeal to get 10 dogs back after more than 100 animals seized

Animals seized from a property north of Williams Lake described as “distressed”

B.C. Appeal Court rejects class action lawsuit aimed at Cold-FX

Man was suing over advertising that said product offered ‘immediate relief of cold and flu symptoms’

Pregnant B.C. woman with Zika virus pleads for fiance to be let into Canada

Eloise Patmore calls Immigration Canada’s reasons for visitor visa refusal ‘outrageous’

Most Read