Certificates and celebratory cake were handed out as the Delta Sport Council held a send-off for Delta’s 2018 BC Summer Games athletes, coaches and officials on July 12. (James Smith photo)

Delta athletes, coaches and officials set to participate in the 2018 BC Summer Games

53 athletes and 17 coaches, officials and adult supervisors from Delta are taking part in the games

Seventy Delta athletes, coaches and officials are getting set to take part in the 2018 BC Summer Games July 19 to 22.

Last week, as it has since 2005 for Delta athletes competing in multi-sport games, the Delta Sports Council held a send-off for all those competing this weekend in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island.

Each of the 31 athletes, coaches and officials on hand were introduced and given words of encouragement from by Delta South MLA Ian Paton, Delta MP Carla Qualtrough (delivered by constituency office manager Bernadette Kudzin), councillors Robert Campbell and Bruce McDonald, and Delta School District director of learning services — inclusive learning Joanna Angelidis.

Participants were presented with certificates of congratulations from Qualtrough, Paton, Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon and the Delta Sport Council, then treated to celebratory cake.

Delta’s 2018 BC Summer Games athletes, coaches and officials were treated to cake at a send-off event organized by the Delta Sport Council on July 12. (James Smith photo)<

“The Delta Sport Council values the amount of work, effort and training that has gone into each of these athlete’s accomplishment. Being chosen to represent Zone 5 is a very big honour,” said Delta Sport Council director Carlene Lewall. “Many of our recent Olympians experienced their first multi-sport games at either the BC Summer or Winter Games. Maybe some of the athletes representing Delta and Zone 5 at these games will continue on to excel in their sport at a future Olympics.”

“We wish each of the athletes, coaches and officials success at the games as we are proud to have them representing Delta and Zone 5.”

In all, 53 athletes and 17 coaches, officials and adult supervisors from Delta are set to participate in the BC Summer Games. They are:

Athletics

Jacob Bonikowsky

Madelyn Bonikowsky

Savayre Ghumman

Robin Gill

Alexander Lamyin

Harvir Panesar

Ilsa Stewart

Baseball

Jordan Bach

Ryan McCarthy

Tanton McNeill

Nate Rosser

Carter Spencer

Noah Thomas

Boston Warkentin

William Wilson

Basketball (3-on-3 girls)

Kaija Rutledge

Basketball (5-on-5 girls)

Andie Assaly

Alexa Kusel

Makena Rutledge

Jasmine Sidhu

Christine Young

Canoe/kayak

Kenjiro MacMartin

Noah MacMartin

Box lacrosse

Kevin Dhillon

Ben McDonald

Rhys Porteous

Conrad Squarek

Max Yingling

Field lacrosse

Tavis Bott

Evan Neaves

Silas Richmond

Cameron Squarek

Rowing

Hana Anderson

Elijah Brown

Ellie Gach

Rachel Mehling

Eve Morton

Quinn Torok

Soccer (boys)

James Proctor

Lucas Radstaak

Soccer (girls)

Julia Hsu

Softball (girls)

Amy Hendrickson

Taylor Kelly

Camryn Milley

Hayley Reid

Sophie Schuurman Hess

Nicole Sparrow

Bianca Tomlinson

Swimming

Akashvir Bhangu

Harbir Grewal

Kirra Trites

Volleyball (boys)

Sebastian Kler

Jonathan Saxon

Volleyball (girls)

Zoe Arca

Coaches

Drew Edwards, head coach, rowing

Jake Geboers, softball (girls)

Eleanor Hawkins, head coach, sailing

Jason Knight, head coach, basketball (5-on-5 girls)

Crystal McKenzie, assistant coach, softball (girls)

Keiffer Silva Pinto, assistant coach, rowing

Scott Stoilen, assistant coach, softball (girls)

Christine Young, assistant coach, basketball (5-on-5 girls)

Officials

Lynn Benedictson, golf

Trevor Brown, golf

Peter Fejfar, athletics

Mike Martyn, golf

Katie McFadden, golf

Debbie Pyne, golf

Jeffrey Scott, softball (boys)

Adult supervisors

Kyra Lafond, softball (girls)

Ciara Malone, rugby (girls)

Delta Heat ‘03 teammates Bianca Tomlinson (left) and Taylor Kelly from North Delta are headed to the 2018 BC Summer Games. (James Smith photo)

