‘Dawn of DUSK’ wrestling event in Newton a first for Surrey wrestler turned promoter

Surrey-raised Liiza Hall, shown here in 2020 in Campbell River, is among wrestlers featured in a “Dawn of DUSK” card in Surrey on March 6. (File photo: Max Benson/Black Press Media)

Pro wrestling is coming to a hall in Surrey in early March.

A five-match “Dusk of DAWN” event is planned at Punjabi Banquet Hall in Newton on Sunday, March 6, starting at 5 p.m.

The all-female card will include Nicole Savoy, Liiza Hall, Edith Surreal, Nicole Matthews, Kat Von Heez, Bambi Hall and others, with seats priced at $22.23 each on dawnofdusk.eventbrite.ca.

For Surrey’s Parm Mann, it’s a first for him as event promoter with DUSK Pro, though he’s wrestled in the ring in recent years, as Parm Singh Mann.

“I’ve helped out before, and this is a new independent (wrestling event) – a one-off for now, and we’ll see from there,” Mann said.

Punjabi Banquet Hall holds around 500 people, Mann noted.

“We’ll rent a ring and bring it there,” he said. “It’ll be more of a smaller-scale show there,” at 8166 128 St., Surrey.

Mann said he began training to be a wrestler in late 2018. “The pandemic kind of altered that time, because it doesn’t seem like three years ago. We weren’t wrestling over the past two years.”

I’m so excited to come to Vancouver! https://t.co/XEQ0saEL8E — Edith Surreal ❦ (@edithsurreal) February 4, 2022

No wrestling show is complete without a poster so behold our debut show – Dawn of Dusk's poster, designed by @iMcQueen_X 🎟 – https://t.co/ew2F0mNGCy pic.twitter.com/q1fWkgJD0q — DUSK Pro (@DUSK_ProWres) February 15, 2022

On Twitter, Surrey-raised Bambi Hall is already chirping about her March 6 match against Calgary wrestling veteran Kat Van Heez.

“It’s been 7-8 years since I’ve shared a ring with @katvonheez,” Hall tweeted. “We used to be a team called Hoof an Claws. March 6th she’s gettin my hoof right in the kisser!”

The night’s other matches will have Edith Surreal battling Nicole Matthews, Zoe Sager wrestling Riea Von Slasher, Liiza Hall taking on Nicole Savoy, according to posts on DUSK Pro’s Twitter account.

• RELATED STORY, from 2018: Cloverdale’s Bambi Hall weighs in on women in the world of wrestling.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

SurreyWrestling