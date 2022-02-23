Surrey-raised Liiza Hall, shown here in 2020 in Campbell River, is among wrestlers featured in a “Dawn of DUSK” card in Surrey on March 6. (File photo: Max Benson/Black Press Media)

Surrey-raised Liiza Hall, shown here in 2020 in Campbell River, is among wrestlers featured in a “Dawn of DUSK” card in Surrey on March 6. (File photo: Max Benson/Black Press Media)

PRO WRESTLING

‘Dawn of DUSK’ wrestling event in Newton a first for Surrey wrestler turned promoter

All-female matches planned at Punjabi Banquet Hall on March 6

Pro wrestling is coming to a hall in Surrey in early March.

A five-match “Dusk of DAWN” event is planned at Punjabi Banquet Hall in Newton on Sunday, March 6, starting at 5 p.m.

The all-female card will include Nicole Savoy, Liiza Hall, Edith Surreal, Nicole Matthews, Kat Von Heez, Bambi Hall and others, with seats priced at $22.23 each on dawnofdusk.eventbrite.ca.

For Surrey’s Parm Mann, it’s a first for him as event promoter with DUSK Pro, though he’s wrestled in the ring in recent years, as Parm Singh Mann.

“I’ve helped out before, and this is a new independent (wrestling event) – a one-off for now, and we’ll see from there,” Mann said.

Punjabi Banquet Hall holds around 500 people, Mann noted.

“We’ll rent a ring and bring it there,” he said. “It’ll be more of a smaller-scale show there,” at 8166 128 St., Surrey.

Mann said he began training to be a wrestler in late 2018. “The pandemic kind of altered that time, because it doesn’t seem like three years ago. We weren’t wrestling over the past two years.”

On Twitter, Surrey-raised Bambi Hall is already chirping about her March 6 match against Calgary wrestling veteran Kat Van Heez.

“It’s been 7-8 years since I’ve shared a ring with @katvonheez,” Hall tweeted. “We used to be a team called Hoof an Claws. March 6th she’s gettin my hoof right in the kisser!”

The night’s other matches will have Edith Surreal battling Nicole Matthews, Zoe Sager wrestling Riea Von Slasher, Liiza Hall taking on Nicole Savoy, according to posts on DUSK Pro’s Twitter account.

• RELATED STORY, from 2018: Cloverdale’s Bambi Hall weighs in on women in the world of wrestling.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

SurreyWrestling

Previous story
‘Girls Can Rugby’ free sessions coming to South Surrey, Delta clubs on March 6

Just Posted

Surrey provincial court, where spitting cases have been tried before. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
ZYTARUK: Cops and gobbers, a Surrey déjà vu

As others don pink t-shirts for anti-bullying day (Feb. 23), swimmers across British Columbia – including White Rock Wave’s Thursday-night swimmers and coaches – are wearing pink caps as part of an initiative set up by Swim BC. (Contributed photo)
Sea of pink at South Surrey pool a tribute to kindness, compassion

Mounties are seen at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School after two students were injured in a stabbing Feb. 22 on the school grounds. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
One teen arrested, two injured in an assault at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School

Wrestler Liiza Hall, shown here in 2020 in Campbell River, is among those featured in a "Dawn of DUSK" card in Surrey on March 6. (File photo: Max Benson/Black Press Media)
‘Dawn of DUSK’ wrestling event in Newton a first for Surrey wrestler turned promoter