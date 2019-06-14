Malcolm Curtis racing on the road course in Mission. (Photo: Brent Martin/ martinsactionphotography.smugmug.com)

‘Dash for Dads’: Surrey racer gears up to keep series lead in Mission this weekend

Lower gas prices make Malcolm Curtis a happy road racer

As much as anyone, Malcolm Curtis is relieved to see lower prices at Metro Vancouver-area gas pumps.

The BMW 325i he races at Mission Raceway Park is frequently filled with premium-grade fuel, meaning more expensive weekends when gas prices are sky-high, like they were in this region several weeks ago.

“The fuel is one of the biggest expenses, no question,” he said. “We use close to 100 litres in a weekend, so that’s just $200 in gas when prices are as high as they’ve been. The entry fee is almost $300, and tires are about $1,000 for a set, and they last about half a season, so that’s three weekends of racing.”

Such costs come with the fun of racing for Curtis, a South Surrey resident who currently sits first in the Sports Car Club of B.C. Grand Touring Championship.

On the club’s road course in Mission, Curtis and his Redzone Racing team will aim to widen his points lead on fellow Surrey-based driver Tony Pregal in a “Dash for Dads” event this weekend (June 15-16). On Sunday, admission is free for all dads.

Series details are posted at sccbc.net, including race results in a 2019 series that began in April. A Facebook event page has also been created.

• READ ALSO: Maple Ridge driver in Dash for Dads.

Sponsored by Liqui-Moly and Werner’s Auto Klinik, the #67 car driven by Curtis was modified heading into the current season. “We’re running a bigger engine now,” the driver said his quick Beemer, which he stores at a barn in Delta.

Curtis got back into racing about eight years ago.

“I used to do rally races in South Africa, and I immigrated (to Canada) about 25 years ago,” he explained. “I quit (racing) when I had kids and all that – just not enough time. But then I started volunteering as a track officials and in the corners at Mission. It’s all volunteers.”

Racing there “is an absolutely blast,” he added.

“You don’t have to go for therapy after spending a weekend at the racetrack. Our team, there are four of us involved – mainly just three of us. We all go there and camp out at the track, it’s a great weekend.”

Redzone Racing’s web page (redzoneracing.ca) lists racers including Curtis, John Gillespie, Werner Berger and Raymond Torres.

In B.C., the Confederation of Autosport Car Clubs (caccautosport.org) is the governing body of the Sports Car Club and dozens of others across the province, in several disciplines – road racing, ice racing, auto slalom, karting and more.

“In the CACC region, which encompasses all of British Columbia, road racing events are held primarily on the River’s Edge Road Course at Mission Raceway Park in Mission, BC,” the confederation’s website explains. “The legendary Sports Car Club of BC (SCCBC) is the principal host club for the province’s road racing events and has been performing this role since its inauguration in 1951.

A map of the course in Mission is posted at caccautosport.org/race.

The long-established Mission Raceway Park also hosts drag racing events, including a “NHRA Summit ET Racing Series Night Race #2” on Saturday (June 15). Event details are posted at missionraceway.com, or call 604-826-6315.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

 

Malcolm Curtis racing on the road course in Mission. (Photo: Brent Martin/ martinsactionphotography.smugmug.com)

Previous story
Raptors president Masai Ujiri accused of assaulting sheriff’s deputy in Oakland

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online

Four cities will soon be able to report theft under $5,000, lost of stolen items to police online

Surrey mayor suggests building a canal on ‘less busy’ road

Doug McCallum likens the idea to canals in Venice and Qatar shopping centre

What’s happening in Cloverdale this Father’s Day weekend, June 14 to 16

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Mother charged in connection with August 2017 death of Surrey teen granted bail

Manjit Kaur Deo appeared in B.C. Supreme Court Friday afternoon

‘Pawfect’ Prank: Lord Tweedsmuir grads bring pups to class

Cloverdale students bring their dogs to class for 2019 grad prank

Tarantula the size of a dinner plate caught moulting at B.C. garden

Nine-year-old ‘goliath bird eater’ spider took five hours to shed its skin

Trial begins in case of young Canadian couple killed in 1987

William Earl Talbott II was arrested last year and charged with aggravated murder

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Alleged driver of semi-truck in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run identified

No charges have been laid and police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation

One person airlifted following head-on collision in Abbotsford

Two others taken by ground ambulance following crash Friday morning

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic effect on her two children

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Biggest change, logo no longer includes ‘Vancouver’

Most Read