Darts players to aim for provincial championship at Surrey hotel

Adult men and women in action from Feb. 15-17

B.C.’s best adult darts players will take aim at a provincial championship at a hotel in Surrey this month.

Fleetwood’s Comfort Inn (8255 166th St.) will again play host to the round-robin tournament, for a second year running, on the weekend of Feb. 15-17.

Players from across the province will compete to rep B.C. at nationals, in Saskatoon in June.

The event is organized by Darts BC, the current president of which is Jeanette McKay, who lives in Surrey.

“Last year we had 36 men and 16 women, and this year we already have 19 women and 27 men registered, currently, with another couple weeks to register,” McKay said Friday.

Players who sign up for the tourney must be members of both Darts BC and the National Dart Federation of Canada, she noted. More event details are posted at dartsbc.ca.

“Our membership increased 89% last year and a huge thank you to all the leagues and individuals who helped make this possible,” says a post on the website.

For the event in Surrey, board sponsorships are sought, for $20 per board, to help cover expenses of players who’ll head to nationals. Inquiries can be emailed to dbca.pdir@gmail.com, or visit facebook.com/dartsbc.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
