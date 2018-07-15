The Tour de White Rock road race is underway. (Aaron Hinks photo)

PHOTOS: Cyclists hit streets and Tour de White Rock road race begins

BC Superweek wraps up after White Rock races

The final event of the BC Superweek cycling series is underway this morning, as the Tour de White Rock’s road race hits the city’s streets.

Cyclists in the women’s race were the first to leave the Marine Drive start line, at 10 a.m., and will complete eight laps of the 10-km course, while the men – who followed the women five minutes later – will pedal through 10 laps of the 10-km course, plus five more shorter laps, for a total of 134 km.

Typically, the men’s race – which is the last to finish – takes about three-and-a-half hours to complete.

So far, Superweek podiums have been painted orange – the jersey colours worn by members of Colorado-based Rally Cycling, who’ve found their way onto more podiums this week than any other team. Eric Young has been the most dominant individual rider, as the 29-year-old has finished on the podium in each race, including victories at both Tour de Delta criteriums, the Gastown Grand Prix and the Giro di Burnaby on Thursday evening.

Prior to the men’s and women’s White Rock road races Sunday morning, a youth road race was held for the first time, giving youngster the opportunity to pedal the same course as the pros.

 

