Crescent Park pickleball permit problematic for South Surrey player

The pickleball courts at Crescent Park first opened last September, but a South Surrey player feels the City of Surrey could be doing more in the permit process to consider the popularity of the sport, as well as inclusivity. (City of Surrey photo)

A South Surrey pickleball player thinks the City needs to change how they administer permits for parks facility use, especially when it comes to her favourite paddle court sport.

Sheryl McMillan has been playing with a group of about 40 people for about five years now, three to five times a week, at the Crescent Park pickleball courts that opened last September.

“In late April, we saw a sign put up by (another) pickleball club saying they have a permit for the courts from Monday to Friday until September,” McMillan said, referencing the City of Surrey permit, which granted the club use of the Crescent Park pickleball courts No. 3-6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, May 1 to Sept. 8.

“Everyone in our circle was flabbergasted! Our breath was taken away… how can that happen, that a permit can be issued for that amount of time, that many days, all through the best playing time of the year?”

When she asked City staff, she says she was told they were the only club that applied for a permit.

“They got it almost by default,” McMillan said, noting it’s a private club and not inclusive, like the Surrey Pickleball Club, which also has permits, but anyone who signs up with that club can play on their permitted courts.

“They are exclusive.”

McMillan said she struggles to understand how a private, exclusive club was given four of the eight available courts at Crescent Park so many hours of play, five days a week, during the “best four months of the year to play.”

The club members don’t always show up and use all the courts, she noted.

“We’ve had close to 20 people waiting to play, while those other courts are being utilized by (the one club),” McMillan said.

“I know they’re paying for them – the City is getting reimbursed, but those courts should be public courts.”

Part of the City’s policy states a permit could be suspended if an organization gets one, but doesn’t use the field or courts they booked, she said, so she started taking photos of the pickleball courts not in use during the permit hours at Crescent Park, and also at Greenaway courts in Cloverdale, where the group has a permit for weekend play, and sent them all to the City, but said she didn’t hear back from them after sending photos for several weeks.

Hugh Norris, City of Surrey parks facility operations manager, said different organizations and groups of all kinds have been able to apply for permits for use of sports courts or soccer fields or ball diamonds for many years.

“We have a whole functional group that looks after issuing permits for sports fields, ball diamonds, tennis courts, and pickleball courts,” he said.

“With sports courts, we do not permit out more than 50 per cent of courts at any location.”

Norris explained parks and facilities is different from community recreation programming, where inclusion and diversity are encouraged and promoted.

“Our inclusivity is with the groups that we permit out to – we don’t pick and choose who we may or may not issue permits for, we are inclusive,” he said.

“If you are a group and you want to book a sports field or a ball diamond and you fulfil the obligations of it (i.e., having insurance and abiding by the times stipulated), then you will get a permit provided there’s space available.”

Norris also feels inclusivity is important, but noted that the City can’t tell a group what to do with the time they book on a field or court.

“If there was a church group booking say, a soccer field, we wouldn’t tell the church group who they should or shouldn’t have on their teams or playing the game – that not what we do in parks – we issue a facility permit as long as they fulfil the conditions of the permit.”

He noted when groups book courts or fields over several months, sometimes, the courts aren’t fully used for all of the days the entire summer, as people are often away on holidays at some point during the warmer months.

“We kind of understand that… we have talked to (the club with the permit) in terms of the pictures that were taken. Their permit has now been reduced to a lesser time,” Norris said Wednesday (Aug. 2).

A new permit was issued for the permitted club on July 28, 2023, which now allows them to use courts No. 5-8 on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the same courts Tuesdays to Fridays, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., from Aug. 1-31, 2023.

Norris said if more than one group is interested in booking a sports field or court, all the groups who have applied must go through an allocation process, where the City looks at all aspects of each application to try to ensure everyone gets fair playing time.

McMillan said the first they heard of the new permit was Aug. 2, when one of their group noticed the new courts and times, but said it doesn’t really solve the issue of inclusivity that she feels is lacking, especially in a sport that is growing so fast, with what she estimates are upwards of 15,000 players in Surrey.

“You give a group of (approximately) 100 people that exclusive use of courts – is that a good way to operate your utilization of facilities that are paid for by taxpayers? There needs to be more flexibility,” she said.

“Maybe they shouldn’t be providing permits in the case of pickleball – or maybe they should scrap the whole permit thing.”

Norris said the City’s permit applications process has been in place for many years, and not likely to change.

“I think, from their point of view, they would rather not see any permits at any courts. It’s something we’ve been doing for a long time,” he said, adding McMillan’s club can apply for a permit if they choose to do so.

“From our point of view, this is a normal course of action.”

Peace Arch News reached out to the other club involved, but didn’t receive a response by press deadline.

