COVID forces Vancouver Giants to cancel Sunday game in Langley

Vancouver Giants, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, announced the Sunday, Feb. 6, game between the Giants and Seattle Thunderbirds, scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre, has been postponed “due to WHL COVID-19 protocols impacting the Vancouver Giants.”

The game will be rescheduled to a later date (still to be determined) and all purchased tickets for Sunday, Feb. will remain valid, the statement said.

A Western Hockey League statement said the league is “working in consultation with the WHL Chief Medical Officer regarding the matter concerning the Vancouver Giants.

“There will be no further comment from the WHL or the Vancouver Giants.”

All WHL roster players, hockey operations staff, and other team and league office personnel are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Health Canada approved vaccine.

In January, three Giants games had to be called off because the Langley-based team and a number of opponents were being tested for COVID.

A statement issued by the Western Hockey League on Saturday said the Giants has “paused all team activities as a result of multiple players or staff being added to the WHL COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID-19.”

“Paused” meant a halt to all team activities, including on-ice practices and off-ice training.

A Jan. 7 away game against Kelowna, a Jan. 8 road trip to Kamloops, and a Jan. 9 home game against Portland would be rescheduled, the team said.

