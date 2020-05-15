The Ironman Canada race in Penticton is instead set to take place Aug. 29, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Western News file)

COVID-19: Ironman Canada race in Penticton postponed to 2021

The race is instead set to take place Aug. 29, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ironman Canada race in Penticton, scheduled for Aug. 30, will not take place.

The City of Penticton announced Friday the race will be postponed until Aug. 29, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 event was expected to draw around 2,500 athletes to the area.

“We are very disappointed for the athletes, volunteers and our community to miss out on such an important and exciting event, but we must prioritize the health and safety of all those involved,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.

“We look forward to welcoming Ironman Canada home to Penticton in 2021.”

B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, has stated no large events will be held this summer.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Forget big weddings this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

The city explained that the B.C. Government’s restart plan, released last week, identifies the return of mass gathering events within phase four of the plan, and states that the return of these activities will be conditional on at least one of the following: wide vaccination, community immunity, or broad successful treatments.

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

READ MORE: Interior Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says no plans to cancel rest of season
Next story
Chilliwack awarded new Junior B hockey team

Just Posted

‘Cloverdale Market Days’ has been cancelled for 2020

The Surrey street festival usually draws more than 5,000 attendees

Cloverdale Strong: our town in a pandemic

Shuttered businesses dot Cloverdale’s empty streets

Cloverdale teen helps organize nationwide prom

Virtual prom set for May 22

Disability advocate has ‘fingers crossed’ for Tuesday arrival of amended hospital-visitor policy

Concern remains for those in hospital now and over long weekend, says Doug Tennant

Peace Arch Hospital, Evergreen staff focus of designer donation

Design of donated health-care uniforms ‘safer’ than traditional scrubs

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

Chilliwack grandma says $500,000 Lotto Max win is ‘Extra’ special

‘I will celebrate at home and share the rest with my kids and grandkids’

BC SPCA launches virtual fundraiser Locked-in For Love to support animals in need

The Locked-in For Love: Home Edition fundraiser takes place from May 13 to June 13

VIDEO: Good Samaritans save woman, baby from burning Jeep on B.C. highway

Jeep burst into flames minutes after roll-over crash caused by road rage

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

VIDEO: Black bear hops backyard fence to say hello to Abbotsford family

Video taken from house on Applewood Drive on Sumas Mountain

COVID-19 emergency wage subsidy benefit to be extended three more months

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also says that eligibility requirements are also expected to be broadened

B.C. dental offices closed by COVID-19 won’t be reopening quite yet

Dentists have been limited to tele-dentistry and emergency care since March 23

COVID-19: Superbugs are keeping microbiologists up at night

Novel coronavirus likely won’t contribute to more superbugs, says UVIC professor

Most Read