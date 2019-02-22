‘Cool’ outdoor experience for Semiahmoo Ice Breakers

Contributed photos Playing in cold conditions and even snow, the Semiahmoo C3 Ice Breakers peewee squad finished second earlier this month at the Great Outdoor Classic.

Leave it to a group of Canadian hockey players to find success on an outdoor rink.

Earlier this month under sometimes-snowy skies in Winthrop, Wash., the Semiahmoo C3 Ice Breakers peewee squad won silver medals at the Winthrop Great Outdoor Classic – a youth, multi-division tournament played entirely on that city’s outdoor rink.

The Ice Breakers, the only Canadian team in the peewee division, went undefeated en route to the championship game, winning their first three games – against the Tri-Cities Wolves (3-2), and Seattle Sno-Kings (6-1) on the tournament’s opening day, Feb. 8, and against Seattle Junior Badgers the following day by an 8-1 score.

Not only did the Ice Breakers have to contend with their opponents across the rink, they – and the rest of the field – also had to deal with weather conditions that were, at times, challenging. On Day 1, the games began at 7 a.m., which meant the lighting was minimal and the temperatures hovered around -14 C.

In the championship game, Semiahmoo lost 3-0 to the Whatcom Warriors.

The Ice Breakers weren’t the only local squad to hit the open ice in Winthrop. In the tournament’s bantam division, a Semiahmoo and Surrey squad each took part, while two Semiahmoo atom teams also competed in the event’s ‘Squirt’ division.



