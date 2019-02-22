Contributed photos Playing in cold conditions and even snow, the Semiahmoo C3 Ice Breakers peewee squad finished second earlier this month at the Great Outdoor Classic.

‘Cool’ outdoor experience for Semiahmoo Ice Breakers

South Surrey/White Rock peewee hockey team wins silver at Winthrop’s Great Outdoor Classic

Leave it to a group of Canadian hockey players to find success on an outdoor rink.

Earlier this month under sometimes-snowy skies in Winthrop, Wash., the Semiahmoo C3 Ice Breakers peewee squad won silver medals at the Winthrop Great Outdoor Classic – a youth, multi-division tournament played entirely on that city’s outdoor rink.

The Ice Breakers, the only Canadian team in the peewee division, went undefeated en route to the championship game, winning their first three games – against the Tri-Cities Wolves (3-2), and Seattle Sno-Kings (6-1) on the tournament’s opening day, Feb. 8, and against Seattle Junior Badgers the following day by an 8-1 score.

• READ ALSO: Peewee Ravens win first two in Quebec

Not only did the Ice Breakers have to contend with their opponents across the rink, they – and the rest of the field – also had to deal with weather conditions that were, at times, challenging. On Day 1, the games began at 7 a.m., which meant the lighting was minimal and the temperatures hovered around -14 C.

In the championship game, Semiahmoo lost 3-0 to the Whatcom Warriors.

The Ice Breakers weren’t the only local squad to hit the open ice in Winthrop. In the tournament’s bantam division, a Semiahmoo and Surrey squad each took part, while two Semiahmoo atom teams also competed in the event’s ‘Squirt’ division.


sports@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on

Previous story
North Delta Huskies are ready for the post-season

Just Posted

Surrey Central SkyTrain Station upgrades completed

It’s the seventh station along Expo Line to see upgrades completed. Construction began in March 2017

Semiahmoo Trail students surpass Coldest Night fundraising goal

Rocco Forte and his team are third-year participants in Saturday’s Coldest Night of the Year walk

Tardi and team playoff bound in junior curling worlds tonight

Friday night Team Canada’s men’s team faces off against Norway, hoping to secure a spot in the finals

Former Cloverdale church elder will be tried in Supreme Court on sexual assault charges

Preliminary inquiry for Brian Batke case set for February 2020

Measles case confirmed within Fraser Health region

One case within Fraser Health is related to the outbreak in three Vancouver schools.

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

B.C. Special Olympics officially underway in Vernon

Athlete’s Oath: “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

Vancouver Aquarium wants your help to name a baby killer whale

The public helped name Springer’s first calf, Spirit, and is being asked to help with the second

Guards protest firing of fellow officers charged with assault at B.C. prison

Corrections officers demonstrated in Maple Ridge on Friday afternoon

Skier dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death for young man has not been released

R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse

R&B star has been accused of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for years

More sailings coming to 10 BC Ferries’ routes

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said the sailings were originally cut in 2014

Cryptocurrency exchange CEO who suddenly died leaves Kelowna house in will

Gerald Cotten, holding the keys to money tied up in his virtual currency exchange, died in December.

Regulator’s report, coming today, unlikely to settle Trans Mountain pipeline battle

The Trans Mountain pipeline will remain a controversial topic both in the political ring and out

Most Read