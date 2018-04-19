Coastal FC to begin provincial run Saturday in South Surrey

Men’s premier team to host Croatia SC at noon Saturday in first playoff round

Coastal FC’s Sean Northcote and a Langley FC player both leave their feet for a header during Soccer City Premier League Cup finals earlier this month. (Ryan Saunders/ryansaundersphotography.com photo)

Two weeks after adding a Soccer City Premier League Cup to their trophy case, Coastal FC’s men’s soccer team is set to take aim at an even bigger prize – a provincial championship.

The road to a B.C. title begins noon Saturday at South Surrey Athletic Park (field #3), when the South Surrey-based squad – who won the Fraser Valley Soccer League regular-season title – steps onto the pitch against Vancouver’s Croatia SC, who play out of the Vancouver Mainland Soccer League.

Coastal FC has never won a provincial premier championship – no FVSL team ever has, in fact.

The provincial tournament is a four-game, 16-team affair that ends May 13 with the championship game at Burnaby’s Swangard Stadium.

In the Soccer City final, Coastal FC defeated Langley 4-0.