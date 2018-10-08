Coastal FC U-17 girls team beat Quebec 2-1 in the finals Monday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Two Surrey teams win national soccer championships

BC Tigers Hurricanes win men’s title, Coastal FC girls are U17 champs in South Surrey

The Coastal FC U-17 girls can now call themselves national champions.

The girls beat Quebec 2-1 in the final match Monday afternoon in the Canadian National Championships, held in South Surrey.

Coastal was up 2-0 by the second half, letting in one goal in the second but maintained the lead until end of the match.

Surrey-based BC Tigers Hurricanes also won the Challenge Cup for national soccer supremacy Monday.

In Saskatoon, the Hurricanes earned a 7-3 victory over a team from Ontario.

It was the first time in 14 years that a B.C.-based team won the title, following Surrey Pegasus’ victory in 2004.

More to come…

 

Coastal FC U-17 girls team beat Quebec 2-1 in the finals Monday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Coastal FC U-17 girls team beat Quebec 2-1 in the finals Monday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Coastal FC U-17 girls team beat Quebec 2-1 in the finals Monday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Coastal FC U-17 girls team beat Quebec 2-1 in the finals Monday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Previous story
Giants earn a weekend sweep in Prince George

Just Posted

Two Surrey teams win national soccer championships

BC Tigers Hurricanes win men’s title, Coastal FC girls are U17 champs in South Surrey

Tamanawis Secondary teacher identified as Surrey crash victim

Suminder Singh, 55, died after his SUV struck a semi tractor trailer

Southridge students clean White Rock beach

Grade 10 students spend morning picking up trash

Elvis gives salute to seniors

CARP celebrated National Seniors Day last week

UPDATE: Gasoline-like substance linked to private residence in Surrey

Petroleum products were found in a nearby ditch

Cloverdale grandma, 96, proves ‘A Mother’s Love’ knows no age limit

Hazel Amos’ team will take on the Inside Ride to raise money for children with cancer

Fire, smoke fill Saint John sky after oil refinery blast: ‘My whole house shook’

Only four people received minor injuries

Google+ to shut down after security bug revealed

Company admitted that there was ‘very low usage’ of its Facebook competitor

Compensation packages begin to roll out for Woodlands abuse survivors

B.C. psychiatric institution was closed in 1996

Upstate New York roads where limo crash killed 20 are a menace, store says

The intersection had been redone in 2008 because of a fatal accident

UCP rejects hate after Soldiers of Odin pose for pics at party pub night

Leader Jason Kenney tweeted that the party condemns any group that promotes racial prejudice

Giant mushroom find makes Thanksgiving tastier for B.C. couple

The giant king bolete mushroom was almost three kilograms

B.C. Premier John Horgan agrees to debate on new voting systems

Critics sharpen arguments as proportional representation vote looms

Five of rock band 54-40’s seven missing guitars found by B.C. police

Two acoustic guitars are still missing

Most Read