Coach’s ‘dream recruiting class’ brings eight of his Surrey United players to UFV team

Seven of the eight are currently going to high school in Surrey, with one in Abbotsford

Talk about a great eight for soccer coach Tom Lowndes, who has recruited that many of his Surrey United players for the University of the Fraser Valley men’s team he also heads.

No question, Lowndes knows what he’s getting in his first group of recruits for UFV’s class of 2021.

“For me, it’s a dream recruiting class,” Lowndes said in a news release posted to gocascades.ca. “When you coach players for five years and they want to commit to another five, it’s really nice.”

The eight future Cascades are midfielders Joven Sandhu, Bradley Hobson, Ajaiveer Boparai and Parmbir Kular, defenders Dulain Panditha, Veer Sangha and Jaskarn Sodhi, and goalkeeper Logan Mathers.

With Surrey United, Lowndes has coached the 2003-born boys since they were 13 years old. Since then, the team finished at the top of the BC Soccer Premier League (BCSPL) standings four out of five years, and appeared in two Provincial Cup finals.

“We’re adding real quality and real depth, bringing in players who will be the foundation of the program for many, many years,” Lowndes says. “I know what they’re capable of, and I’m excited to add them to our group of quality players.”

Seven of the eight recruits are currently going to high school in Surrey, other than Abbotsford Senior Secondary’s Ajaiveer Boparai. Sidhu and Hobson are at Fleetwood Park Secondary, Mathers is at Holy Cross Regional High, Panditha at North Surrey Secondary, Kular at Enver Creek Secondary, Sangha at Panorama Ridge Secondary and Sodhi at Princess Margaret Secondary.

Goalkeeper Mathers said he chose UFV because he feels it gives him the best opportunity to excel in both academics and his soccer career. “I also like how close it is to home,” said Mathers, who will study political science. “My goals at UFV are to win Canada West and nationals within my time.”

Sidhu plans to pursue a kinesiology degree at UFV. “They have a good soccer team at UFV,” he said, “and I’ve been with Tom a while and like the way he coaches.”

Currently, with the Canada West season cancelled, the UFV men’s soccer team is playing in the Fraser Valley Premier League, the top local league, within the cohort protocols established by viaSport.

“We’re all just trying to do what we can to get our athletes some sort of competitive/developmental outlet this season, while adhering to strict safety protocols all the way along,” explained Dan Kinvig, communications co-ordinator for UFV Athletics.

The team’s schedule is posted to gocascades.ca.

