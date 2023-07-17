The Cloverdale Spurs U8 Tadpole team celebrate after winning the Rumble in the Ridge summer baseball tournament, held in Ridge Meadows July 14-16. It was the squads second gold in as many tournaments. The coaches in the back row are (left to right): Steven Washi, Mike Wells, Matt Pelzer (head coach), Ryan Payment, and Shawn Stroh. (Photo submitted: Crystal Camire)

Cloverdale’s U8 Spurs capture second gold medal in 2023

Team went 4-0, outscoring opponents 53-34

The U8 Cloverdale Spurs experienced a golden version of déjà vu over the weekend.

The U8 Tadpole team repeated their triumph of Canada Day weekend at the 2023 Boulanger Memorial Tournament by winning gold again, this time at the Rumble in the Ridge tournament—hosted by Ridge Meadows Minor Baseball Association.

The Spurs went undefeated in the tourney, winning all four games they played.

In Game 1, they outlasted the Ridge Meadow Royals 13-12. In Game 2, they beat the White Rock Tritons 13-10. In Game 3, they dumped Ridge Meadows Royals B 11-0, and in their last game, they overcame the Ridge Meadows Royals again, this time by a score of 16-12.

The U8 Spurs will attempt to go 3-for-3 in gold medal wins when they compete in their last tournament of the short summer ball season July 21-23.


Baseball

