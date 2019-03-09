Cloverdale’s Panthers to shoot for provincial title tonight on basketball court close to home

Game time is 8:15 p.m. Saturday for Tweedsmuir/Kelowna final at Langley Events Centre

Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers celebrate their semi-final win Friday at the 4A boys basketball provincials, at Langley Events Centre. (contributed photo: Paul Yates)

Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers will shoot for a provincial basketball championship tonight (Saturday) at Langley Events Centre.

The school’s senior boys team earned a berth in the top-tier 4A division final on Friday night with a 75-64- win over the defending champs, Burnaby South Rebels.

Tonight at the LEC, the No. 9-ranked Panthers will play Kelowna for the B.C. banner, on a basketball court close to home.

A game-high 35 points from Arjun Samra helped Lord Tweedsmuir beat the Rebels. The Panthers used a 49-31 rebounding advantage as well as outscoring the Rebels 19-4 on second-chance opportunities, according to a release from tournament organizers at the LEC.

“Elijah Devison had 15 points and he was one of three Lord Tweedsmuir players (along with Samra and Jackson Corneil) to finish with 11 rebounds.”

Game time tonight is 8:15 p.m. in the arena bowl, on 200th Street at 80th Avenue in Langley.

At 3 p.m., Surrey’s Holy Cross Crusaders will play Heritage Woods for fifth place in the provincial tourney.

Final: #9 seed @ltsssports is off to tomorrow's 4A final with a convincing win over Burnaby South 75-64 pic.twitter.com/sl3wxsnWHZ — BC 4A Boys Basketball (@BC4ABoysBBall) March 9, 2019

