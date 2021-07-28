Cloverdale’s Brossoit signs contract with NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights

Cloverdale goaltender Laurent Brossoit has a new National Hockey League home.

On Wednesday morning, The 28-year-old netminder – who was born in Port Alberni but grew up and played minor hockey in the Surrey area – signed a two-year contract with the Vegas Golden Knights, with an average annual salary of $2.325 million.

Brossoit, who was originally drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in 2011, spent the last three seasons playing for the Winnipeg Jets, where he served as a capable backup to star goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Last season, Brossoit saw action in 14 games and had a goals-against average of 2.42 and save-percentage of .918.

For his career, he’s played 82 games, has a win-loss record of 32-32 and sports a save-percentage of .908.

✍️We have signed goalie Laurent Brossoit to a two-year contract!!! WELCOME TO LAS VEGAS, LAURENT!!!! pic.twitter.com/0uX3Cq38ED — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 28, 2021

Wednesday was the first day of the NHL’s free-agency period, and included a flurry of deals in the first few hours of business, including the Vancouver Canucks signing a backup goaltender, Jaroslav Halak, re-signing Travis Hamonic and adding defenceman Tucker Poolman, who was a teammate of Brossoit’s last season in Winnipeg.



