Cloverdale’s Brossoit signs contract with NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights

28-year-old goaltender inks two-year pact after leaving Winnipeg Jets

Cloverdale goaltender Laurent Brossoit has a new National Hockey League home.

On Wednesday morning, The 28-year-old netminder – who was born in Port Alberni but grew up and played minor hockey in the Surrey area – signed a two-year contract with the Vegas Golden Knights, with an average annual salary of $2.325 million.

Brossoit, who was originally drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in 2011, spent the last three seasons playing for the Winnipeg Jets, where he served as a capable backup to star goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Last season, Brossoit saw action in 14 games and had a goals-against average of 2.42 and save-percentage of .918.

For his career, he’s played 82 games, has a win-loss record of 32-32 and sports a save-percentage of .908.

Wednesday was the first day of the NHL’s free-agency period, and included a flurry of deals in the first few hours of business, including the Vancouver Canucks signing a backup goaltender, Jaroslav Halak, re-signing Travis Hamonic and adding defenceman Tucker Poolman, who was a teammate of Brossoit’s last season in Winnipeg.


NHL

