The Cloverdale Spurs U8 Tadpole team stand for a pic after winning a silver medal in North Delta’s Summer Wrap Up tournament, held from July 20 - 23 in North Delta. It was the squad’s third medal in as many tournaments after winning two golds in a row. The coaches in the back row are (left to right): Steven Washi, Shawn Stroh, Matt Pelzer (head coach), and Ryan Payment. (Photo submitted: Kimberly Stroh)

Cloverdale U8 Spurs cap season with silver

Two golds and one silver for ‘Super 8s’

They may have failed to complete their golden hat trick, but they should be very proud of themselves, nonetheless.

The U8 Cloverdale Spurs won a silver in their last tournament of the summer season to stack on top of two gold medals they won in their first two tourneys.

The U8 tadpole team placed second in the North Delta Summer Wrap Up tournament, held from July 20 – 23 in North Delta. They had previously won gold in Cloverdale’s own Boulanger Memorial Tournament over Canada Day weekend and were golden again in Maple Ridge’s Rumble in the Ridge tournament.

“The boys had their final tournament (last) weekend and it was a nail biter,” said Crystal Camire, the team manager. “The boys placed second overall and Ladner took home gold.”

SEE ALSO: Cloverdale U8 Spurs win gold

SEE ALSO: Cloverdale’s U8 Spurs capture second gold medal in 2023

The boys went 3-2 over the weekend, suffering both losses at the hands of a very strong Ladner Red Sox team.

The squad opened the weekend tourney with a 13-12 win July 21 against Ridge Meadows. They then went 1-1 on July 22, downing the Abbotsford Angels 11-1 and losing to Ladner 17-3. In the semifinal on Sunday, the U8s beat the North Delta Rays 14-13 before losing a close game to Ladner in the final by a score of 4-2.

Camire added the kids had a lot of fun over the short summer season.


