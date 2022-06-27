Cloverdale U15 Reds capture division title with walk-off win

The Cloverdale Reds celebrate after winning the U15 Bantam A Tier 2 Division Championship game 10-9 over North Langley June 16. Back row: Coach Doug Raphael, Coach Gerry McPeake, Greg Zakarian, Landon Bukowski, Jacob Doucette, Liam Daniel, Coach Chris Doucette. Middle row: Riley Markowsky, Spencer Cartwright, Cobyn McLauchlin, Christian Parry, Carter McPeake. Front: Conner Tenford. (Photo Submitted: Lori Doucette)

The Cloverdale U15 Reds are division champs.

The team came from behind to down North Langley 10-9 in the U15 Bantam A Tier 2 division championship game played June 16 at Cloverdale Ball Park.

“The final game was a definite back and forth affair,” said coach Coach Gerry McPeake. “Each team held the lead at different points in the game.”

North Langley led first, as they were up 2-0. Cloverdale then tied the game 2-2. It was North Langley’s turn next when they added a pair of runs to go up 4-2. But Cloverdale tied it again after than when they added their own pair of runs.

The Reds continued the see-saw battle when they took the lead 9-7 after the 6th inning.

“This set up the exciting seventh and final inning,” added McPeake. “North Langley tied the game 9-9 with a clutch base hit in the top of the seventh inning.”

Cloverdale headed into the dugout in the middle of the seventh with a chance for a walk-off championship win.

“(The Reds) then had their last at bat, hitting two singles and stealing two bases.”

Those hits and steals set up Greg Zakarian with a storybook opportunity in the bottom of the 7th. When Zakarian stepped up to the plate, he smacked a game-winning single to seal the walk-off win.

“The victory was especially rewarding given that Cloverdale’s roster consisted of only 2008-born players, typically rosters are a mix of 2007- and 2008-born players,” explained McPeake.

He said the teams went 7-7 over the course of the regular season, the first full season for everyone on the team since pre-COVID-19 days.

“In the playoffs, after dropping their first game, they won their next four games, setting up the exciting final with North Langley.”



