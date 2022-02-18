Cloverdale to host top-tier B.C. hockey championships for first time in 16 years

‘We invite you to sponsor this event,’ association president tells Surrey’s business community

Cloverdale’s U18 A1 minor hockey team will battle for a B.C. championship at Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex from March 19-23. (Submitted photo)

Some top-tier minor hockey teams will be in Surrey to play for a provincial championship in mid-March.

Cloverdale Minor Hockey will host the under-18 age group’s Tier 1 provincials tournament for B.C., from March 19-23 at Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex in Fleetwood.

“This is the first time in 16 years that we will be hosting a Provincials tournament, and we are excited to showcase Cloverdale and our surrounding businesses to the rest of our province,” noted Deanna Cox, president of the hockey association, in a letter requesting donations and support from members of Surrey Board of Trade.

For B.C. bragging rights, the nine-team U18 tournament will involve close to 200 players in “a high-profile event, the highest-level provincials championships within minor hockey for the season,” Cox explained.

“We expect to have scouts in attendance from BCHL, WHL and AHL teams, along with significant coverage from local news agencies.”

As tournament host, Cloverdale’s U18 A1 team earns an automatic berth, with Brien Gemmell as head coach.

Did you know? We are hosting the 2022 U18 Tier 1 Championships! We have a number of sponsorship options still available for any businesses who want to partner in this great event! Email championship@cloverdaleminorhockey.com for more info! https://t.co/PhtGXZMe7V pic.twitter.com/fI1H4fBEMs — Cloverdale MHA (@CloverdaleMHA) February 16, 2022

Sites for B.C. Hockey’s provincial championships are chosen well in advance, in four age groups and five tiers, including female hockey. This spring, Cloverdale is a championship host along with 15 other cities and towns in the province, as shown on the website bchockey.net.

The U18 Tier 1 schedule is posted to championships.bchockey.net.

“We invite you to sponsor this event,” Cox told SBOT members. “Sponsors, depending on the level of commitment, can receive promotion on our social media channels, on our provincials website, in signage and/or promotional items within the event, as well as in our provincials program booklet. In-kind sponsorships welcomed.”

To get involved, email championship@cloverdaleminorhockey.com.

Annually, Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association (CMHA) organizes close to 55 hockey teams and five recreational tournaments, including the U11 PB (Paul Bennett) Blast from Feb. 25-27, a U9 Spring Break Tournament (March 11-13) and U21 Holiday Rush (March 13-15). For details, visit cloverdaleminorhockey.com.

