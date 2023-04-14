Cloverdale to host Challenger baseball jamboree in June

Jack Schulz (left) and Dayton Sandes are seen at a Challenger baseball game at Cloverdale Ball Park in this undated image. Cloverdale’s Challenger baseball program is still looking for volunteers to help out as “baseball buddies” for the players. (Photo submitted: Jeff Sandes)

A provincial jamboree is coming to town.

There are about 25 Challenger leagues in B.C. and they all get together once a year for their version of provincials—a massive jamboree. This year, it’s coming to Cloverdale on June 24 and the Cloverdale Minor Baseball Association (CMBA) will be hosting the jamboree at Cloverdale Ball Park.

“It’ll be a day of great fun and big smiles,” said Jeff Sandes, the CMBA division coordinator for Challenger. “These kids will get to play baseball with kids from other programs and make connections with the other kids, just like any other baseball player would do.”

Sandes said it’s “pretty special” to watch the players transform as they make those personal connections.

“When you watch any of the Challenger leagues from outside the fence, what you see is a couple dozen players having a great time,” said Sandes. “When you times that by 25 teams, you get about 400-500 players having fun all over the park. It’s spectacular to see.”

He said it’s one of a few signature events this year for CMBA.

Sandes added that volunteers also get to make connections with other volunteers and share stories about their baseball buddies. He said those volunteers make such a big impact on the special needs community.

“It’s mutually beneficial,” explained Sandes of the volunteer-buddy relationship. “The volunteers and the players become better people because of the program.”

The buddies go on-field with the players. Depending on the needs of the player, the volunteer buddy may just be there for encouragement and support or to be a friend, but the buddy may also need to help if the player has mobility issues.

“They might need a push in their wheelchair, they might need help to swing a bat, or something else baseball related.”

Sandes said he is still looking for a few volunteers to help out as baseball buddies. And he added the experience is life-changing for both the baseball buddies and the Challenger players.

“When they actually volunteer, when they get out on the field, that’s when they see the difference they make in the lives of these players and their families.”

Challenger baseball runs Sundays at 1 p.m. at Cloverdale Ball Park. Opening day for Challenger baseball is this Sunday, April 16.

To register for Challenger, or to find out more info, visit cloverdalebaseball.com, click on “programs” and then “Challenger.”

To register as a baseball buddy, or for more info on becoming a buddy, call Sandes at 778-708-0196 or email him at jeffsandes@shaw.ca.



