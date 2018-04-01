Cloverdale’s Atom C3 Titans with hardware after winning a Spring Break tournament in Squamish. (submitted photo)

Cloverdale team goes from worst to first in Atom hockey tourneys this season

C3 Titans were tops in Squamish over spring break

The Cloverdale Titans are proud of going from worst to first during a pair of local tournaments this season.

The Atom C3 team of nine- and 10-year-olds played at a Spring Break tourney in Squamish, where the boys and girls went undefeated and won first place after an exciting shootout.

To earn gold at the season-ending tournament, the Titans topped teams from Squamish, Seattle, two others from Cloverdale and one from Port Moody.

“We had finished dead-last in our local Cloverdale tournament in January, so it was a remarkable turnaround for the kids,” team manager Tamara Edwards told the Now-Leader.

“You can imagine the excitement and pride of the players, as well as the coaches and parents!”

Edwards said the team’s wonderful season involved doing two parades, including the lighted-truck one in Cloverdale at Christmas and also the “Hometown Hockey” event at Surrey Civic Plaza.

“For our head coach, Paul Bennett, it’s his first turn at being head coach. Our assistant coaches are Christian Len and Rob Lawrence,” she added.

 

Cloverdale’s Atom C3 Titans celebrate after winning a Spring Break tournament in Squamish. (submitted photo)

Just Posted

Cloverdale team goes from worst to first in Atom hockey tourneys this season

C3 Titans were tops in Squamish over spring break

