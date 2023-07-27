Cloverdale Spurs to host 2023 U11 A provincial championships Aug. 3 – 6

All games to be played at Cloverdale Ball Park

The 2023 Cloverdale Spurs U11 A players and coaching staff are seen in a recent team photo. The Spurs will host nine teams from across the province for the 2023 BCMBA U11 A Provincial Championships. The tournament will be played at Cloverdale Ball Park from Aug. 3 - 6. (Photo submitted: Kristy Tomyk)

The best U11 A baseball teams in the province will be heading to Cloverdale on the B.C. Day weekend.

The talented players will represent U11 A mosquito teams, which are actually first-year players in the mosquito division, or players that fall in the under-10 age group.

The teams will battle it out for bragging rights in the 2023 BCMBA U11 “A” Provincial Championships to be played at Cloverdale Ball Park from Aug. 3 – 6.

The Cloverdale Spurs U11 A squad will host nine teams from across the province. Four from the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley summer interlock league, three from the Island, and two from the Interior. Teams are wrapping up their interlock schedules this week and those that qualify will be finalized by July 30.

The opening ceremony and a skills competition will be held Thursday, Aug. 3, beginning at 5 p.m.

Round-robin games will being the next day at Cloverdale Ball Park, running from from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both Aug. 4 and Aug. 5.

Playoffs games will be played Sunday, Aug. 6, with the semifinals being played at 10 a.m. and both the gold and bronze medal games taking their opening pitches at 2 p.m.

There is no admission to watch the games.

Cloverdale Ball Park is located at 17383 61A Avenue.

For more info visit cloverdalebaseball.com. For tournament standings and game scores, visit bcminorbaseball.org.



