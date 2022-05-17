The Cloverdale Skating Club is hosting figure skaters from around B.C. on May long weekend. Marissa Lecian (left), Maisie St. James, and Lauren Halley will all be competing. (Photo submitted: Carissa Halley)

Cloverdale Skating Club to host ‘Super Series’ competition

Victoria Day weekend competition to be held at Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex

The Cloverdale Skating Club is set to host figure skaters from across B.C. and the Yukon.

The club will host the “Belair Direct BC/YK Victoria Day Super Series” competition May 20 – 22 at the Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex.

“Cloverdale has worked hard to enter a club record 23 skaters this year,” said Carissa Halley, one of the competitor’s mom’s.

Three of the club’s senior skaters are pictured.

Marissa Lecian (left) will be competing in Star 5 Women, Maisie St. James (centre) will be competing in Gold Women, and Lauren Halley (right) will be competing in Star 7 and Star 8 Women.


