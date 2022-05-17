Cloverdale Skating Club to host ‘Super Series’ competition

The Cloverdale Skating Club is set to host figure skaters from across B.C. and the Yukon.
The club will host the “Belair Direct BC/YK Victoria Day Super Series” competition May 20 – 22 at the Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex.
“Cloverdale has worked hard to enter a club record 23 skaters this year,” said Carissa Halley, one of the competitor’s mom’s.
Three of the club’s senior skaters are pictured.
Marissa Lecian (left) will be competing in Star 5 Women, Maisie St. James (centre) will be competing in Gold Women, and Lauren Halley (right) will be competing in Star 7 and Star 8 Women.
