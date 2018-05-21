Caleb Bennet had a 90-point ride on Monday, May 22 at the 72nd annual Cloverdale Rodeo, a ride that gave him $20,000 in prize money for bareback bronc riding. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Cloverdale Rodeo finishes with thousands in prizes, Will Senger memorial

Overall, more than 21,000 people came to the rodeo over the four days

It wasn’t Cloverdale’s first rodeo, and it likely won’t be its last as the 72nd Cloverdale Rodeo wound to an end on Monday, May 21.

More than 110,000 people came to the Country Fair over the May long weekend, and over 21,000 came to witness some of the best men and women in rodeo compete for $330,000 in prize money.

In bull riding, only Aussie native Toby Collins and 18-year-old Stetson Wright managed to stay on their bulls for the entire eight seconds. (Stetson was bucked off milliseconds after the bell went.) But it was Collins’ 87.5-point ride that earned him the big $20,000 cheque on Monday afternoon, the most he’s earned in one weekend.

Callahan Crossley heads back from the final barrel during the Cloverdale Rodeo. She won $20,000 for her 15.87 second run on Monday, May 22. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Barrel racing saw the top prize go to 24-year-old Callahan Crossley, who managed 15.87 seconds in her final performance. Edmonton’s Lynette Brodoway was second with 15.99 seconds, while Angela Ganter was third with 16.03.

Saddle bronc rider and Big Valley, Alta. boy Zeke Thurston went home with $20,000 for his 92-point ride. The near-rookie has only been riding professionally for three years, but beat out fellow Canadian Tyrell Larsen, with 91-points. Joe Lufkin had a 91-point ride Sunday night, but lost his chance at the title because his boot came off during the finals.

In bareback riding, it was Caleb Bennett’s 90-point ride that cinched the top spot and another $20,000, edging out Oregon rookie David Peebles by half a point.

During the Monday afternoon performance, rodeo officials gave homage to one of their own: Will Senger, who passed away in October of 2017.

RELATED: Cloverdale Rodeo legend Will Senger, 85, passes away

Senger’s family took to the arena in honour of his long-standing contribution to rodeo in Cloverdale. While rodeo announcer Bob Tallman extolled Senger’s commitment to the sport, Kesler bronc horses ran free throughout the arena.

“They epitomize the freedom of Will Senger,” Tallman said. “Like those horses, he rode to be free.”

Bronc horses

Final results:

Bull Riding

1. Toby Collins, Stephenville, TX – 87.5 points

2. Stetson Wright – Milford, UT – 86 points

Bareback Riding

1. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, UT – 90 points

2. David Peebles, Redmond, OR – 89.5 points

3/4. Richie Champion, Woodland, TX – 89 points (TIED)

3/4. Clint Laye, Pocatello, ID – 89 points (TIED)

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, AB – 92 points

2. Tyrell Larsen, Inglis, MB – 91 points

3. Taos Muncy, Corona, NM – 89 points

Ladies Barrel Racing

1. Callahan Crossley, Herminston, OR – 15.87 seconds

2. Lynette Brodoway, Brooks, AB – 15.99

3. Angela Ganter, Abilene, TX – 16.03 seconds

4. Nikki Hansen, Vale, SD – 16.07 seconds

5. Sydney Daines, Innisfail, AB – 16.16 seconds


