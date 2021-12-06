Cloverdale Peewee Bobcats score six TDs on way to provincial title

The Cloverdale Community Football Association’s Peewee Bobcats celebrate after winning a provincial title Dec. 5 as they beat the Abbotsford Falcons 44-0 in the championship game. (Photo submitted: Yeera Sami) A Cloverdale Bobcat breaks the line against the Abbotsford Falcons in the provincial championship game Dec. 5. (Photo submitted: Yeera Sami) Running back Jayden Lord sprints down the field with the ball Dec. 5. Lord got all six Bobcat TDs as the squad cruised to a 44-0 championship win. (Photo submitted: Yeera Sami) A Cloverdale Bobcat breaks the line against the Abbotsford Falcons in the provincial championship game Dec. 5. (Photo submitted: Yeera Sami) A Cloverdale Cougar runs with the ball Dec. 5. The Junior Bantam Cougars lost their provincial final to the Abbotsford Falcons 30-16. (Photo submitted: Yeera Sami) A Cloverdale Cougar runs with the ball Dec. 5. The Junior Bantam Cougars lost their provincial final to the Abbotsford Falcons 30-16. (Photo submitted: Yeera Sami) Cloverdale’s Atom Lions receive their provincial trophy and championship banner Dec. 4. The Atom squad went undefeated in 2021. (Photo submitted: Yeera Sami)

The Cloverdale Peewee Bobcats are provincial champions after shutting out the Abbotsford Falcons 44-0 Dec. 5.

“The kids put up an exciting offensive display and a solid defensive performance,” said Yeera Sami, president of the Cloverdale Community Football Association (CCFA).

He said the Bobcats’ defence put a wall and Abbotsford just couldn’t break through it in any way.

“Running back Jayden Lord scored all six Bobcat TDs.”

In the other provincial final, CCFA’s Junior Bantam Cougars also faced the Abbotsford Falcons.

“Unfortunately our Junior Bantam Cougars came up short,” said Sami. “It was a hard fought battle versus a very good Abbotsford team.

The Cougars lost the championship contest 30-16.

“The score was very close till late in the game,” noted Sami. “It was a great effort by the whole Cougar team.”

Meantime, Cloverdale’s Atom Lions received their provincial trophy and championship banner Dec. 4 after going undefeated this season.

Now with the season in the books, Sami said he was proud of all the kids and coaches that played and volunteered with CCFA in 2021.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better season,” he said. “All around, the program did very well. The teams were very competitive with excellent coaches and parental support.”

Sami said he anticipates expanding by a few teams next year based on expected levels of registration. CCFA had a waitlist in 2021.

“We are now preparing for our Spring Flag Football program, which starts in April,” explained Sami, “We are recruiting coaches and players for fall bantam and midget contact divisions for the 2022 season.”

Sami said fall season registrations will open in April, but parents can contact CCFA’s registrar now if they have any questions or if they want to be added to the contact list for 2022 season registration information. The registrar can be reached via email: registrar@cloverdalefootball.ca.



