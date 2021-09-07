Cloverdale minor football strikes gold in Chilliwack

Bryson Osei, number 20 on the Cloverdale Atom Lions, darts through an opening in the line in a game at the Chilli Bowl tournament Aug. 21 in Chilliwack. (Photo: Rick McDonald/ Courtesy Cloverdale Community Football Association)Bryson Osei, number 20 on the Cloverdale Atom Lions, darts through an opening in the line in a game at the Chilli Bowl tournament Aug. 21 in Chilliwack. (Photo: Rick McDonald/ Courtesy Cloverdale Community Football Association)
Peewee Bobcats player TJ Melnychuk (#55) blocks for Devlyn Hudym (#36) in a game at the Chilli Bowl tournament Aug. 21. (Photo: Rick McDonald/ Courtesy Cloverdale Community Football Association)Peewee Bobcats player TJ Melnychuk (#55) blocks for Devlyn Hudym (#36) in a game at the Chilli Bowl tournament Aug. 21. (Photo: Rick McDonald/ Courtesy Cloverdale Community Football Association)
Nolan Pike prepares for contact in a game for the Cloverdale Atom Lions at the Chilli Bowl tournament Aug. 21. (Photo: Rick McDonald/ Courtesy Cloverdale Community Football Association)Nolan Pike prepares for contact in a game for the Cloverdale Atom Lions at the Chilli Bowl tournament Aug. 21. (Photo: Rick McDonald/ Courtesy Cloverdale Community Football Association)

Cloverdale minor football struck gold in Chilliwack a couple weekends ago.

All three teams came home with gold medals after winning all their games in Chilliwack’s annual Chilli Bowl summer football tournament Aug. 21-22 at Townsend Park.

“The teams did really well, going undefeated, winning gold medals in their respective divisions,” said Yeera Sami, president of the Cloverdale Community Football Association. “They built on the previous weekend and gave a solid performance, improving as the games went on. Confidence and comfort level were the key factors.”

Sami said he was proud of the teams and their coaches.

“We are now looking forward to a very successful season.”

SEE ALSO: Minor football returns to Cloverdale Athletic Park

That regular season kicks off in September as league play begins for all teams and runs until December.

Sami said CCFA has teams that compete in three different leagues: an in-house flag league, the Valley Community Football League (VCFL), and the Vancouver Mainland Football League (VMFL).

CCFA’s in-house flag program is for 5 to 7 year olds. There is a nine-man contact team for 8 to 9 year olds, the Lions, which participates in the VCFL. CCFA also has a nine-man flag team, the Tigers, which is also for 8 and 9 year olds, which plays in the VMFL.

Cloverdale also competes in the VMFL in 12-man tackle leagues in Peewee (10-11), Jr. Bantam (12-13), Bantam (14-15), and Midget (16-18).

Sami said Cloverdale is still looking for players for their in-house flag football league for kids ages 5-7 and for their Atom division flag football team (for 8 to 9 year olds.)

“Registration is still open.”


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CloverdaleFootballJunior SportsLocal Sports

Previous story
Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen signs in Russia
Next story
Twin sons of Langley Rams coach named to CFL prospects list

Just Posted

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix announce vaccine card program at the B.C. legislature, Aug. 23, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Phone bank, website launched for B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card

Clive Heah, principal of Cloverdale Catholic School, performs crossing guard duties on the first day of the new school year. Classes ended at noon on the first day. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Back to school at Cloverdale Catholic

Shannon Hall is seen on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in 2021. The Cloverdale Rodeo Exhibition Association held a general meeting in Shannon Hall Sept. 1 after more than 10 per cent of the membership signed a petition calling on the Board to hold a special assembly to update them on a number of items. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Rodeo Association says City of Surrey owes it north of $400,000

Surrey Knights players scrimmage at North Surrey Sport and Ice Complex on Aug. 23. Heading into another Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) season, the team has a new head coach in Andy Liboiron. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey Knights start 2021-22 hockey season with new head coach