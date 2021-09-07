Cloverdale minor football strikes gold in Chilliwack

Bryson Osei, number 20 on the Cloverdale Atom Lions, darts through an opening in the line in a game at the Chilli Bowl tournament Aug. 21 in Chilliwack. (Photo: Rick McDonald/ Courtesy Cloverdale Community Football Association) Peewee Bobcats player TJ Melnychuk (#55) blocks for Devlyn Hudym (#36) in a game at the Chilli Bowl tournament Aug. 21. (Photo: Rick McDonald/ Courtesy Cloverdale Community Football Association) Nolan Pike prepares for contact in a game for the Cloverdale Atom Lions at the Chilli Bowl tournament Aug. 21. (Photo: Rick McDonald/ Courtesy Cloverdale Community Football Association)

Cloverdale minor football struck gold in Chilliwack a couple weekends ago.

All three teams came home with gold medals after winning all their games in Chilliwack’s annual Chilli Bowl summer football tournament Aug. 21-22 at Townsend Park.

“The teams did really well, going undefeated, winning gold medals in their respective divisions,” said Yeera Sami, president of the Cloverdale Community Football Association. “They built on the previous weekend and gave a solid performance, improving as the games went on. Confidence and comfort level were the key factors.”

Sami said he was proud of the teams and their coaches.

“We are now looking forward to a very successful season.”

SEE ALSO: Minor football returns to Cloverdale Athletic Park

That regular season kicks off in September as league play begins for all teams and runs until December.

Sami said CCFA has teams that compete in three different leagues: an in-house flag league, the Valley Community Football League (VCFL), and the Vancouver Mainland Football League (VMFL).

CCFA’s in-house flag program is for 5 to 7 year olds. There is a nine-man contact team for 8 to 9 year olds, the Lions, which participates in the VCFL. CCFA also has a nine-man flag team, the Tigers, which is also for 8 and 9 year olds, which plays in the VMFL.

Cloverdale also competes in the VMFL in 12-man tackle leagues in Peewee (10-11), Jr. Bantam (12-13), Bantam (14-15), and Midget (16-18).

Sami said Cloverdale is still looking for players for their in-house flag football league for kids ages 5-7 and for their Atom division flag football team (for 8 to 9 year olds.)

“Registration is still open.”



