Chris Atkinson. (torontoarrows.com)

Chris Atkinson. (torontoarrows.com)

Cloverdale kid played for Toronto Arrows

Tweedy grad Chris Atkinson laced up boots for Toronto’s professional rugby team

Cloverdale’s Chris Atkinson played with the Toronto Arrows earlier this year for about six weeks before being sent home to rehab after an injury.

The professional club is the only Canadian team in North America’s Major League Rugby competition.

“Chris is a tough young prop who gives us depth and potential to develop in the front row, and is ramping up fast in camp,” Arrows’ CEO Mark Winokur said in a press release earlier this year.

Atkinson played both football and rugby for the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers while he attended high school in Cloverdale. He then went on to play for the Surrey Beavers before moving over to Burnaby Lake so he could compete in the B.C. premier league.

OPINION: Should BC Rugby change the structure of their season?

SEE ALSO: Rugby lights up the night at Surrey’s Sullivan Heights Park for the first time

“Atkinson, 23, recently entered his first year as part of the Pacific Pride program,” the release noted. “At 5’10” and 265 lbs, the Surrey, British Columbia native will shore up the squad’s depth across the front row.”

Brock Smith, communications manager for the Toronto Arrows, said the Arrows are still very high on Atkinson, despite the fact he only spent about a month-and-a-half with the club.

“Chris made the substitutes bench for one game, but he didn’t feature in the match,” Smith said. “He did enough to really impress the coaches. It’s safe to say Chris, just like being on the Canada development team radar, is very much on our radar going forward.”

Smith said a bunch of the Arrows’ coaching staff participated in a high-performance Rugby Canada camp in November, 2020, in Langford.

“The coaches were impressed with a number of players at that three-week camp and Chris was one of those guys,” noted Smith. “We knew it was going to be a long season and we knew we’d need a deep roster of players.”

Smith explained that the Arrow’s have a strong mandate to sign and development Canadian players.

“We want to help Canadians get a chance to play in a professional environment and in an elite competition.”

He said they strive to have a roster that is filled with 80 per cent Canadian players.

“Chris is an exciting young prospect,” added Smith. “He grew leaps and bounds over the six-to-seven weeks he was with us. He’s a very versatile player and can play both prop and hooker.”

The Arrows are 4-6 after 10 games, losing five of those matches by nine points or less. The squad has six games left in the season and all games can be viewed on tsn.ca, or through the TSN app on a tablet, TV, or phone.

The Arrows’ next game is Sunday, June 6 at 9 a.m. versus the San Diego Legion, also 4-6. The Arrows are only two-points adrift of the final playoff spot in the eastern conference, so the match with San Diego has playoff implications.

The Arrows remaining games are: June 6 vs. San Diego (4-6); June 12 @ 5 p.m. vs. the league-leading Austin Gilgronis (8-2); June 19 @ 1:30 p.m. vs. the New Orleans Gold (5-3-1); June 27 @ 9 a.m. vs. Rugby United New York (7-3); July 4 @ 3 p.m. vs. Old Glory DC (4-5-1); and July 11 @ 9 a.m. vs. the New England Free Jacks (5-5).

For more info visit torontoarrows.com.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CloverdaleHighSchoolRugbyLord Tweedsmuir SecondaryrugbyRugby CanadaSurrey

Previous story
North Delta soccer, baseball clubs team up for accessible multi-sport program

Just Posted

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
B.C.’s relaxed hardhat rules aim to include more turban-wearing workers on job sites

WorkSafeBC change ‘will allow more Sikhs to come to work without having to compromise religious beliefs’

In a video posted to TikTok on Monday (May 31), a worker at Surrey Memorial Hospital said she was told to change out of her orange shirt that she wore in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were recently discovered at a former residential school site in Kamloops. (Photo: Felicia Debbie/TikTok)
Surrey Memorial worker claims she was told to take off orange shirt honouring Indigenous children

Employee for housekeeping company contracted out by Fraser Health posted about incident on TikTok

Chris Atkinson. (torontoarrows.com)
Cloverdale kid played for Toronto Arrows

Tweedy grad Chris Atkinson laced up boots for Toronto’s professional rugby team

People enjoy White Rock Beach Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Aaron Hinks photo)
White Rock going virtual with Canada Day celebration

Event to be streamed on Facebook, YouTube

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey gets busy with paving, repaving projects

Council took 26 seconds to approve more than $3 million in contracts this week

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Shaelene Keeler Bell’s body was found on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 after she had been missing for more than four months. (Facebook)
BREAKING: Body of missing 23-year-old B.C. woman found

Shaelene Bell’s body found more than four months after she went missing in Chilliwack

Debris is seen from an Ukrainian plane which crashed as authorities work at the scene in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ebrahim Noroozi
Canada, allies file notice of claim against Iran for downing flight PS752

Statement: ‘Iran must fulfil its legal responsibility to make full reparations to the group of states’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nisga’a dancer Rosita Martinez takes part in a ceremony on Parliament Hill Thursday June 3, 2021 in Ottawa. A bill creating a statutory holiday to commemorate the tragic legacy of residential schools in Canada has been passed unanimously by the Senate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Senate unanimously passes bill creating national day for truth and reconciliation

Sept. 30 of this year to become Canada’s first national day for truth and reconciliation

Dani Lowenstein and his family. Lowenstein has been experiencing long-haul COVID symptoms since falling ill in March 2020. (Contributed)
Over $64,000 raised for former Golden mountain guide COVID-long hauler

“To spend that period of time not being able to connect to nature with your family is really hard.”

Syringes of COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. pharmacies to deliver AstraZeneca second doses starting Monday

Second doses of all vaccine types being booked next week

An alley in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C. (Google Maps)
Man sleeping in alley near parkade dies after being run over in Vancouver

The motorist who ran the 39-year-old over was attempting to enter the underground parking lot

Andreea Pirvu, 26, sat on a tripod for about four hours on Wednesday. Sgt. Elenore Sturko said Pirvu started getting drowsy from the heat, which is one reason why they chose not to extract. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
RCMP arrest seven, but six stayed locked in protest positions at Fairy Creek blockade

Obstacles change daily, slowing police enforcement

Most Read