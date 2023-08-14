Cloverdale player helps B.C. win national basketball championship

B.C.’s U15 girls team celebrates after winning a national championship Aug. 5 in Calgary. B.C. downed Quebec 73-51 in the gold medal game. (Image via @canadabasketball/Instagram) Lord Tweedsmuir student Hanna Grewal is seen with her gold medal after her U15 team’s recent win at the national championship tourney, held in Calgary. (Photo submitted: Mal Grewal) The U15 B.C. girls basketball team pauses for a picture after winning gold at the national championship tournament. (Photo submitted: Mal Grewal)

B.C. took top honours at the recent U15 girls national championships and a Lord Tweedsmuir student helped push her team to victory.

Hanna Grewal, a Grade 9 student at Tweedy, was the only girl from Cloverdale on the team.

“(I) wanted to highlight for you that the B.C. Girls U15 provincial basketball team won the gold medal at the Canadian national basketball championships,” said Mal Grewal, Hanna’s father.

Hanna and her teammates overcame “powerhouses” Ontario and Quebec on their road to gold.

The tournament was held at the University of Calgary from July 31 to August 5. The girls team went undefeated over five games, winning their two pool games and then three playoff games to take home the U15 title.

In their first pool game on July 31, B.C. more than doubled P.E.I., winning 79-31. The next day, the squad comfortably beat Newfoundland 75-50. In the quarterfinals, B.C. dumped Nova Scotia 71-49. In the semifinals, B.C. had perhaps their toughest game, outlasting Ontario by five points, winning 65-60. The Ontario game was B.C.’s only match of the tournament in which the U15 team did not put more than 70 points on their opponent. In the final, B.C. scored another 70-plus points to put Quebec away early and win the gold medal game by a 73-51 margin.

It was B.C.’s first national championship win in the girls U15 division.

Jordyn Nohr scored the most points for B.C. in the final, draining 22 points and attaining four assists. Rounding out B.C. players who scored double digits, Shae Sandhu netted 13 points in the final game and Ashley Vande Ven added 12 points.



