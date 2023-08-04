The 2006A (white uniforms) and the 2007A (black uniforms) Cloverdale Fury teams share a photo after their tournament final match at the U.S. Western National Championships July 30 in Salem, Oregon. The ‘06 Fury won the final game 10-7. (Photo submitted: Ryan Akiyama)

The 2006A (white uniforms) and the 2007A (black uniforms) Cloverdale Fury teams share a photo after their tournament final match at the U.S. Western National Championships July 30 in Salem, Oregon. The ‘06 Fury won the final game 10-7. (Photo submitted: Ryan Akiyama)

Cloverdale defeats Cloverdale in Oregon fastpitch tournament

Fury ’06 team faced Fury ’07 in U.S. Western National Championship final

It was Cloverdale vs. Cloverdale in Salem, Oregon, July 30.

Both the ‘07 and ‘06 Cloverdale Fury teams held off all competition to meet each other in the final at the USA Softball/Alliance Fastpitch Western National Championships. The tournament included teams from California, Oregon, Washington State, and Idaho.

“Both Fury teams went undefeated in pool play with the 2006A squad continuing through bracket play without taking a loss right to the final,” said Ryan Akiyama, the head coach for the Fury ‘06 team. “(This meant) the 2007A team would take on their older Fury sisters for the championship, needing to win in back-to-back games to claim the title.”

The Fury 2006A team had an outstanding championship campaign on defense, only surrendering 20 runs against in eight games, which included shutting out three teams. On the flip side, they piled up runs, scoring 82 against their opponents in those eight matches.

“The younger team (2007A Fury) came out swinging, racing out to an early 5-0 and then a 7-2 lead,” Akiyama revealed.

He said his squad was able to remain composed and continue to put pressure on the ‘07 defense.

His team made 14 hits in the game and finally took the lead in the top of the 5th inning. The girls had a three-hit rally and took the lead for the first time in the game, 8-7.

The 2006 team added two more runs in the 6th to set up a “pressure packed” 7th (and final) inning.

In the 7th, the 2007 Fury got two runners on base and had the tying run at the plate. But the game ended on a fly ball to and the 2006 team emerged victorious, 10-7.

With the win, the 2006 Fury finished the tournament 8-0.

“(We) put an exclamation mark on what had already been a very successful 2022-23 season,” added Akiyama.

He said the 2006 team finished their season with a 68-35-2 overall record (.648), which includes a 36-8-1 (.800) record in eight U.S. tournaments since the girls had tryouts last September.

“The two Cloverdale teams will go in different directions as the 2006A team will be off for the balance of the summer before preparing for fall tryouts and return to U.S. competition,” noted Akiyama. “(The) Fury 2007A will move on to play in the 2023 Canadian Championships.”

Head coach Bill Olexa will take his Fury 2007A to Saskatoon for the 2023 Canadian Championships, which will be held from Aug. 9 – 13.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CloverdaleSoftball

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Whitecaps go big in transfer window, signing national team duo
Next story
Home-course win and hole-in-one fun for Surrey grad Bjornson, 17

Just Posted

The 2006A (white uniforms) and the 2007A (black uniforms) Cloverdale Fury teams share a photo after their tournament final match at the U.S. Western National Championships July 30 in Salem, Oregon. The ‘06 Fury won the final game 10-7. (Photo submitted: Ryan Akiyama)
Cloverdale defeats Cloverdale in Oregon fastpitch tournament

People walk the Miri Piri parade route on 120 Street, on the Surrey/Delta border, in 2022, in a screenshot of video posted to Sikh In Canada’s Youtube channel.
Sikhs to parade on Surrey streets Sunday during annual Miri-Piri ‘nagar kirtan’

teaser photo - Surrey resident Justin Bjornson, 17, tees off at Northview Golf & Country Club during the 2023 MJT Odlum Brown Classic tournament. (Photo courtesy MJT)
Home-course win and hole-in-one fun for Surrey grad Bjornson, 17

Mukhtiar Panghali, left, and Manjit Panghali
Surrey wife killer Mukhtiar Panghali’s day parole extended for another 6 months