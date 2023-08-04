Cloverdale defeats Cloverdale in Oregon fastpitch tournament

The 2006A (white uniforms) and the 2007A (black uniforms) Cloverdale Fury teams share a photo after their tournament final match at the U.S. Western National Championships July 30 in Salem, Oregon. The ‘06 Fury won the final game 10-7. (Photo submitted: Ryan Akiyama)

It was Cloverdale vs. Cloverdale in Salem, Oregon, July 30.

Both the ‘07 and ‘06 Cloverdale Fury teams held off all competition to meet each other in the final at the USA Softball/Alliance Fastpitch Western National Championships. The tournament included teams from California, Oregon, Washington State, and Idaho.

“Both Fury teams went undefeated in pool play with the 2006A squad continuing through bracket play without taking a loss right to the final,” said Ryan Akiyama, the head coach for the Fury ‘06 team. “(This meant) the 2007A team would take on their older Fury sisters for the championship, needing to win in back-to-back games to claim the title.”

The Fury 2006A team had an outstanding championship campaign on defense, only surrendering 20 runs against in eight games, which included shutting out three teams. On the flip side, they piled up runs, scoring 82 against their opponents in those eight matches.

“The younger team (2007A Fury) came out swinging, racing out to an early 5-0 and then a 7-2 lead,” Akiyama revealed.

He said his squad was able to remain composed and continue to put pressure on the ‘07 defense.

His team made 14 hits in the game and finally took the lead in the top of the 5th inning. The girls had a three-hit rally and took the lead for the first time in the game, 8-7.

The 2006 team added two more runs in the 6th to set up a “pressure packed” 7th (and final) inning.

In the 7th, the 2007 Fury got two runners on base and had the tying run at the plate. But the game ended on a fly ball to and the 2006 team emerged victorious, 10-7.

With the win, the 2006 Fury finished the tournament 8-0.

“(We) put an exclamation mark on what had already been a very successful 2022-23 season,” added Akiyama.

He said the 2006 team finished their season with a 68-35-2 overall record (.648), which includes a 36-8-1 (.800) record in eight U.S. tournaments since the girls had tryouts last September.

“The two Cloverdale teams will go in different directions as the 2006A team will be off for the balance of the summer before preparing for fall tryouts and return to U.S. competition,” noted Akiyama. “(The) Fury 2007A will move on to play in the 2023 Canadian Championships.”

Head coach Bill Olexa will take his Fury 2007A to Saskatoon for the 2023 Canadian Championships, which will be held from Aug. 9 – 13.



