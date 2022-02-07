‘Classic’ cops recall playing in Surrey RCMP basketball tournament 3 decades ago

‘It motivated me to get involved and influence youth in a positive way’

Three former players at the Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic are now working as police officers in the city.

The annual tournament tipped off Sunday (Feb. 6), after a one-year hiatus and a month-long delay this year, due to the pandemic.

This is the 30th year of the Classic, which launched in 1992.

Cpl. Dan Lowe, a 19-year officer with Surrey RCMP, played in that inaugural Classic.

“I am very proud of the legacy our tournament has created over the years,” Lowe says in a news release that includes “then and now” photos of the three police officers.

“Having played in the very first tournament, I am excited to participate again, this time as a police officer, for the 30th anniversary.”

Among B.C.’s largest basketball tournaments, Surrey’s Classic assists student athletes with scholarships and connects the young players with the local police community.

Insp. Harm Dosange, Surrey RCMP Community Support and Safety Officer, currently oversees a variety of units including the Surrey RCMP Youth Unit. He played in the Classic back in 1993.

“(The tournament) was a marquee sports event for me as a youth,” Dosange says. “Now that my own kids go to school in Surrey, it’s even more meaningful to me to see this sporting tradition carry on.”

Sgt. Mandeep Atwal participated in the tournament in both 1992 and 1993. “It was a great way to connect with other basketball players,” he recalls. “I had positive interactions with Surrey RCMP officers and seeing members of law enforcement at the tournament really hit home for me. It motivated me to get involved and influence youth in a positive way.”

Tournament details are posted to surreybasketballclassic.ca.

