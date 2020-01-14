Powerlifter Sumeet Sharma in the gym at Princess Margaret Secondary in Surrey. (submitted photo)

Champion powerlifter inspires Surrey students to get in shape

‘It’s just a way of giving back to the community,’ says Sumeet Sharma

Sumeet Sharma hopes he can influence Surrey students to get fit, and stay that way.

He wasn’t always in great shape.

“I was a bit overweight in high school,” Sharma said. “I was the kid who went to the vending machine and bought lunch.”

In his attempts to lose weight, Sharma found that he could lift a lot of weight.

Today, he’s a champion powerlifter, after winning a gold medal at the North American Powerlifting Championships in Panama City last October.

Last Friday morning (Jan. 10), Sharma spoke to physical education students at Princess Margaret Secondary in Newton.

“It’s just a way of giving back to the community, which I always like to do,” Sharma said.

A B.C. Corrections employee in Surrey, Sharma got serious about powerlifting in 2016.

The sport involves three attempts at maximal weight on any of three lifts (squat, bench press and deadlift).

In Panama, he pulled off his gold-medal victory in bench press with an impressive 370 pounds – “about the same weight as an adult reindeer,” Sharma said.

In addition to that win, Sharma earned gold in both 2017 and 2018 at the Western Powerlifting Championships, and placed fourth in Canada in 2018.

“From these successes I was chosen to represent Canada at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship in Newfoundland earlier this year where I walked away with silver in bench press,” Sharma noted.

His powerlifting results are posted to openpowerlifting.org.

Now 33 years of age, Sharma trains with the Burnaby-based Iron Outlier club.

Kevin Sanghara, a teacher at Princess Margaret Secondary, invited Sharma to speak to his P.E. students.

“He did an excellent job presenting and really connected with some of the students who stuck around after the presentation to ask him more questions in person,” Sanghara said. “It was great to have him here and he really inspired a handful of students.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey Eagles sweep road games in Prince George
Next story
Surrey football players aim to help Canada win International Bowl

Just Posted

SNOW DAY: No school in Surrey, Delta; ‘avoid all but essential travel,’ transportation ministry says

Overnight snow storm

Two men arrested in connection with 16 Lower Mainland armed robberies

Pair hit businesses in Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Chilliwack and Vancouver

For Surrey mayors, voicing outrage over paroled convicts is a rite of passage

Victim’s relative told ‘Now-Leader’ Gary Jagur Singh is getting day parole at Surrey halfway house

Surrey RCMP hunting for impaired driving, assault suspect

Cory Ulmer Brown is white, six feet two inches tall, 196 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair

‘We will never get zero,’ Surrey school district staff says of portables

District expects to ‘level off’ number of portables ‘as early as 2021,’ but see an increase again by 2028

VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Transportation ministry asks Lower Mainland residents to stay home

All public schools and universities are closed

Schools, universities closed in the Lower Mainland after heavy snowfall

Snow is expected to ease off in the afternoon

VIDEO: Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Four cups of water and one cup of white sugar is the perfect solution

Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year

Several municipalities in Canada and the United States have banned sledding

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

Most Read