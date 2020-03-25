BC Lions’ Solomon Elimimian (56) can’t hold onto this pass intended for Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Weston Dressler (7) during the second half of CFL action in Winnipeg Saturday, October 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

CFL players told to prepare for the worst regarding COVID-19 pandemic

League postponed its global draft — which was scheduled for April 16

The CFL hasn’t pushed back the start of training camps and its 2020 regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic just yet.

But new CFLPA president Solomon Elimimian is telling players to prepare for the worst.

In a letter to players, the Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker says the outbreak ”will impact 2020 training camps and the CFL season.”

Last week, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said the league and its players are discussing all potential contingency plans moving forward.

READ MORE: CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie floating new playoff format to league fans

On Tuesday, the league postponed its global draft — which was scheduled for April 16 — and said it will now coincide with the opening of training camps.

There was no word regarding the status of the CFL draft, which is slated for April 30.

The decision on the global draft came after the CFL cancelled regional combines in Montreal and Edmonton as well as its national combine in Toronto.

CFL rookie camps are scheduled to open May 13 with training camps slated to begin four days later.

The first exhibition game is set for May 24 with the regular season slated to kick off June 11.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs closure leaves some horsemen and horses with nowhere to go

Just Posted

COVID-19 case diagnosed at White Rock care home

Provincial health officer announces Evergreen Heights resident affected

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 25: Mandatory 14-day quarantine coming for returning travellers: feds

Kwantlen Polytechnic University moves to deliver summer classes remotely

The post secondary institution announced all classes, apart from select trades, will move online

Delta considering fines for people who don’t socially distance

Council to give bylaw amendments first, second and third reading on Wednesday afternoon (March 25)

White Rock appoints new financial services director

City has taken steps to ensure ‘seamless leadership’ during COVID-19 crisis

Canada now mandating all returning travellers to quarantine: Freeland

Travellers’ contact information will be collected when they enter Canada

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

#PlankTheCurve: B.C. celebrities urge Canadians to take COVID-19 seriously

Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen challenge Canadians

Canadians who have lost their jobs anxiously awaiting federal help

An unprecedented number of people have seen layoffs and job losses over the past week

Stars not aligned for astrologers during COVID-19, as horoscopes dish outdated advice

Longtime columnist says it’s important for readers to be “a little creative” when it comes to horoscope perception

Cleaning for COVID-19: Mixing products can create toxic gases

‘We’re not all chemists so keep it simple,’ Saanich fire chief says

Overdose prevention, safe injection sites take extra precautions to mitigate COVID-19

Enhanced cleaning protocol, changes in service delivery at sites

World COVID-19 update, 5 a.m., March 25: Prince Charles tests positive, $2 trillion in U.S. aid

Heir’s symptoms mild; world’s air quality improves

BC Ferries passengers asked to avoid all non-essential travel amid pandemic

As of March 24, BC Ferries has not been instructed to restrict travel

Most Read