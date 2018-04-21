Celebration of life planned in South Surrey for BC Lions legend

CFL hall-of-famer James ‘Quick’ Parker died March 27

A celebration of life for a BC Lions legend and Canadian Football League hall-of-famer is planned for this weekend in South Surrey.

James “Quick” Parker – a defensive lineman who played 12 seasons in the CFL, including six with the Lions – died of a heart attack March 27 at the age of 60. He will be remembered during an event set for Saturday, April 28 at Peace Portal Alliance Church (15128 27B Ave.).

Parker, originally from Philadelphia, Pa., was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2001, and sits fourth in the CFL’s all-time sack leaders list, with 139.5. He was a three-time winner of the league’s Most Oustanding Defensive Player award – twice while with the Lions – and won four Grey Cups, including with the Lions in 1985.

He still owns the CFL’s single-season record for sacks with 26.5, which he set with BC in 1984.

After Parker’s death, retired CFLer Blake Dermott, who played with Parker when both were with the Edmonton Eskimos, tweeted that his former teammate was “without a doubt both a great teammate and a fierce opponent. He made you better or he ended your career. A great loss for his family, fans of football and the CFL. RIP Quick.”

Parker’s wife, Nora, said her husband “enjoyed a quiet life” in the South Surrey/White Rock area for the last eight years. He worked in sales at La-Z-Boy Furniture in Langley and loved gardening, she told Peace Arch News.

Parker’s son, Keynan, is currently a defensive back with the Lions.

In lieu of flowers, a Facebook page set up for Saturday’s celebration asks people to donate to one of two local causes – the Peace Portal Alliance Church Benevolent Fund and the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation.

