Vancouver Canucks first-round pick Jonathan Lekkerimaki poses with team officials during the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft Thursday, July 7, 2022 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Vancouver Canucks first-round pick Jonathan Lekkerimaki poses with team officials during the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft Thursday, July 7, 2022 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in 1st round of NHL draft

Vancouver is set to make five more selections, starting with No. 80

The Vancouver Canucks have selected Swedish forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft in Montreal.

The right-winger from Tullinge turned heads at the 2022 Under-18 World Championship, leading Sweden to gold with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in six games.

The five-foot-10, 165-pound Lekkerimaki spent part of last season playing in Djurgarden in the Swedish Hockey League. registering nine points (seven goals, two assists) in 26 games.

The pick was announced by Vancouver’s rookie general manager Patrik Allvin, who was hired in January.

After a rough start to last season, the Canucks rebounded under head coach Bruce Boudreau and finished 40-30-12, missing the playoffs by five points.

Vancouver is set to make five more selections, starting with No. 80, when the draft continues on Friday.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

READ MORE: Canadiens select Slafkovsky with the No. 1 pick at the NHL draft

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanucksNHL

Previous story
Cloverdale U10 Spurs win 2022 Boulanger Memorial Tournament
Next story
Canadiens select Slafkovsky with the No. 1 pick at the NHL draft

Just Posted

The Cloverdale U10 Spurs pose for a championship pic after winning the 2022 Boulanger Memorial Tournament. Back Row from left: assistant coach Ron Bobiles, head coach Mike Eskildsen, assistant coach Ryan Neufeld. Middle row: Grayson Thomas, Ronan Bobiles, Kaden Grin, Cooper Neufeld, Deon Dial, William Todorovic, Dean Jones. Front row: Jackson Hahn, Jiwon Kim, Teagan Ertmoed, Ethan Eskildsen, Hudson Cox. (Photo submitted: Mark Todorovic)
Cloverdale U10 Spurs win 2022 Boulanger Memorial Tournament

The Cloverdale Chamber hosted three Liberal MLAs and one Liberal candidate for a roundtable July 6 about local issues. From left: Delta South MLA Ian Paton, Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Peter Milobar, Chamber executive director Scott Wheatley, Liberal candidate for Surrey South Elenore Sturko, Chamber board president Rebecca Smith, and Skeena MLA Ellis Ross. (Photo submitted: Paul Orazietti)
Chamber hosts Liberal MLAs for informal roundtable

A Langley Starbucks is one of two on Fraser Highway that have unionized in the last month. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Starbucks coffee shops unionize in Langley, Surrey

Aerial view of construction on Kingston Gardens Housing at 15243 99 Avenue. (Image: Metro Vancouver)
$50M ‘affordable’ rental housing project announced for Surrey