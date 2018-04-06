Canucks’ rookie centre, Adam Gaudette, 21, won the Hobey Baker Award for top collegiate ice hockey player (via @GoNUmhockey/Twitter)

Canucks rookie Adam Gaudette claims Hobey Baker Award

Gaudette led the NCAA in goals, points and points per game in 38 games for Northeastern University

Vancouver Canucks rookie Adam Gaudette will be the 38th recipient of the Hobey Baker Award, the award’s foundation announced Friday.

The honour is awarded to the top National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s ice hockey player.

Drafted 149th overall in the fifth round in 2015, Gaudette recorded 30 goals and 30 assists in 38 games this season, with 1.58 points per game. The 21-year-old American leads the NCAA in goals, points and points per game.

In the 2017-18 NCAA season, Gaudette has been named Hockey East Player of the Year, Hockey East Scoring Champion, Hockey East First All-Star Team, and Most Valuable Player in the Beanpot Tournament. He was also named an American Hockey Coaches Association All-American on Friday.

Gaudette signed an entry-level contract with the Canucks on March 26 and has played four NHL games, amassing zero points and a plus one rating.

Previous story
Opponents reflect on Sedins’ careers ahead of final game
Next story
Hadwin makes cut with ease, will play weekend rounds at Masters

Just Posted

Rental stock a focus of affordable housing strategy coming for Surrey council approval

Surrey City Council to consider new policy next Monday

Hadwin makes cut with ease, will play weekend rounds at Masters

Lower Mainland PGA pro in tie for eighth after two rounds at Augusta National

Surrey RCMP arrest ‘top 10 most wanted’ auto crime suspect

Surrey resident Alexander Eaton, 25, faces six charges after April 3 arrest in Coquitlam

Ride Into History charity needs volunteers

The Fraser Valley event is hoping to find some volunteers now for vital prep work.

Hadwin in first-place tie as second round of Masters tees off

Abbotsford-raised PGA pro among the leaders at famed Augusta National

UPDATED: Smoke alarm helps save day for three Surrey fire victims

The fire was reported at 7:15 a.m. Friday, at 10823 140th St.

Traditional medicine helps heal at missing women inquiry

From elders, counsellors and therapists, the national event includes an array of health supports

Worker dies at New Westminster truck-trailer facility, coroner investigating

Officers are investigating a death in the Queensborough neighbourhood involving a semi-truck

Missing and murdered inquiry emboldens those to move forward: chairwoman

Marion Buller says the inquiry’s value in that respect is too great to be calculated

B.C. man’s family slams watchdog investigation clearing RCMP officer

Report on the death of Peter De Groot ignores crucial issues, family says

Canucks rookie Adam Gaudette claims Hobey Baker Award

Gaudette led the NCAA in goals, points and points per game in 38 games for Northeastern University

B.C. firm tied to Facebook scandal got $100K from feds in 2017

AggregateIQ received the one-time contribution from the National Research Council

Opponents reflect on Sedins’ careers ahead of final game

‘Pretty cool when you get to play against guys that you’ve watched and looked up to’

Canada adds 32,300 jobs, as unemployment rate stays at record low 5.8%

The last time the jobless rate was this low was in 2007

Most Read