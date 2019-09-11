Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser prepares to putt at Surrey’s Northview Golf and Country Club during the 2018 Jake Milford Charity Invitational. Boeser won’t be at ths course this year, as he and the NHL team remain in contract negotiations. (File photo: Tom Zillich)

Canucks players golf in Surrey at ‘The Jake’ tourney to kick off season

Annual gathering at Northview courses raises money for a pair of charities

Vancouver Canucks players, management and alumni will be in Surrey today (Wednesday) to play golf during an annual season-kickoff tournament.

The 36th edition of the Jake Milford Charity Invitational – better known as “The Jake” – is played on the two courses at Northview Golf and Country Club, on 168th Street.

Last year’s tourney raised more than $386,000 for the Canucks for Kids Fund and Canucks Alumni Foundation.

The tournament is played in honour of Jake Milford, the Canucks’ general manager in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He died of pancreatic cancer in 1984.

• RELATED: Canucks players talk golf game at annual tourney in Surrey, from 2018.

Last year at Northview, goaltender Jacob Markstrom said the tournament is a great way to kick off the hockey season.

“It’s a fun event,” he told the Now-Leader. “I thought it’d be more competitive than it is, and I won it with the team I was with last year, but you get the most heat and told you’re cheating if you do win,” he added with a laugh.

“We meet new people, new teammates, and get to know them, and it’s for a great cause, too. It’s the bigger picture,” Markstrom said. “The golf is really secondhand to the charity on that. When this tournament comes around, you know it’s time for hockey season soon. It’s good to see everyone and have some fun, and then we go to work in Whistler (where the team’s training camp was held in 2018). It’s fun before the seriousness starts tomorrow.”

The tournament includes an online auction posted to jakemilfordauction.com, with bids closed at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 11). The 55 items include autographed jerseys, game tickets, concert tickets, golf and travel packages, and unique things like a “Be in the Canucks Team Photo”, a “Fin Appearance at Your Child’s Birthday Party” and “Caddy for Your Favourite Canuck.”

The NHL team opens its 2019-20 training camp Thursday (Sept. 12) at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, followed by on-ice sessions at Victoria’s Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre starting Friday (Sept. 13). Pre-season games get going on Monday (Sept. 16), followed by the Canucks’ season-opener Oct. 2 in Edmonton. The team’s home-opener is on Wednesday, Oct. 9 against Los Angeles Kings.

Single-game tickets for the team’s 50th season go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 17 starting at 10 a.m. Pacific time.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
White Rock football teams earn victories during Titans Day
Next story
A call for volunteers at the World Lacrosse Indoor World Championship in B.C.

Just Posted

‘Ridiculous idea’: Surrey councillor slams mayor’s vow to deny ride-hailing licenses

Annis says McCallum should be working for residents, not ‘handful of taxi owners’

500 Surrey employees to lose jobs as Teal-Jones shuts down coastal logging

Layoffs affect forest harvest in Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island

Surrey crash victim sues city, claiming trees obscured stop sign

Plaintiff claims Surrey failed to properly inspect, maintain and trim trees that obscured sign

Panorama Ridge burger fundraiser to benefit children’s hospital

Sia Sidhu will host fifth charity sale at her Surrey home

Surrey’s second ‘Come Dancing Around the World’ series starts with Tiller’s Folly

Local trio set to kick off the four-dance series at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre

VIDEO: Federal election campaign begins with leaders in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

A call for volunteers at the World Lacrosse Indoor World Championship in B.C.

Billed as a rare opportunity to have a behind-the-scenes view of major international event

U.S. firm eyes Abbotsford for potential aerospace plant that could employ 10,000 workers

Unnamed American firm eyeing Abbotsford International Airport as potential site for massive facility

B.C. Starbucks co-workers replace stolen bike for Iraqi teen seeking asylum

An 18-year-old from Iraq was working at Starbucks when he learned his bike was stolen from the patio

Elementary school in Westwold, B.C., enrolls minimum six kids to stay open

‘We need them to stay until September 30,’ the superintendent said

NDP drop B.C. candidate over social media comments

Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo NDP Candidate Dock Currie asked to step down

Woman, 26, charged in YVR luggage thefts

Miriam Tremblay is charged with seven counts of theft under $5,000

Indigenous, two-spirit couple from Alberta wins Amazing Race Canada

Anthony Johnson and James Makokis plan to continue fundraising for a cultural healing centre

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

Most Read