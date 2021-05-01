Canucks place Jake Virtanen on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

The Vancouver Canucks have placed right-winger Jake Virtanen on leave following allegations of sexual misconduct. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Vancouver Canucks have placed right-winger Jake Virtanen on leave following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The team released a statement Saturday saying it “does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously.”

This comes after an exclusive interview with Glacier Media saw a woman tell a story of when Virtanen allegedly sexually assaulted her at a hotel.

The woman said she poke out after seeing other women come forward with their own experiences on an anonymous Instagram account.

The Canucks say they have “engaged external expertise” to assist in an independent investigation and Virtanen has been placed on leave as the team awaits more information.

An NHL spokesperson said Saturday that the league is aware of the serious allegations and will not comment until the results of the independent investigation are complete.

Abbotsford native Virtanen could not be reached for comment on the allegations.

Virtanen, a 24-year-old, was drafted sixth overall by Vancouver in 2014. He has five goals in 28 games with the Canucks this season.

The Canucks are set to face the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday.

