‘Canucks/Hockey Trivia Night’ in Surrey hosted by ‘Now-Leader’ sports reporter

New “Canucks/Hockey Trivia Nights” are coming to a Surrey pub with Now-Leader sports/entertainment reporter Tom Zillich as co-host, along with DJ Jilly Wonka.

On Thursday, March 10, the event will launch at Donegal’s Irish House starting at 6:30 p.m.

It’s a chance for Canucks fans to team up and beat others for prizes and fun.

The two-hour trivia event will include music, “Faceoff” and audio-clip questions, and hockey-themed good times at the pub, 12054 96 Avenue.

A lifelong Canucks fan, Zillich will be creating the trivia questions, and welcomes fellow fans to send in their own via twitter.com/tomzillich.

“Canucks fans are passionate and knowledgeable, so this trivia night is going to be a lot of fun,” he said.

Following the March 10 event launch, “Canucks/Hockey Trivia Night” at Donegal’s will continue on March 24, March 31 and April 7, with future dates in the works. The trivia event won’t be held at the pub on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17).



