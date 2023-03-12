Vancouver Canucks’ Phillip Di Giuseppe (left) celebrates with teammate Brock Boeser after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during third period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, February 18, 2023. Di Giuseppe has agreed to a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

Vancouver Canucks’ Phillip Di Giuseppe (left) celebrates with teammate Brock Boeser after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during third period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, February 18, 2023. Di Giuseppe has agreed to a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

Canucks, Di Giuseppe agree on 2-year, 2-way contract extension

29-year-old winger has 2 goals and 2 assists in 13 games with Vancouver

Phillip Di Giuseppe has agreed to a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced Sunday.

The 29-year-old winger has split time between both the Canucks and affiliate Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL this season.

Di Giuseppe has two goals and two assists in 13 games with Vancouver, but he has 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in 37 games with Abbotsford.

After spending all of last season with Abbotsford, Di Giuseppe made his Vancouver debut on Jan. 25 and scored his first goal with the team in his next game on Feb. 6.

Di Giuseppe was a second-round pick (38th overall) of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2012 and has also played for the Nashville Predators and the New York Rangers across seven years in the NHL.

He has 18 goals and 39 assists in 214 career games on the NHL level.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyvancouver canucks

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Semiahmoo senior boys Thunderbirds bring blue banner home for first time in school’s history
Next story
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants blanked by Kamloops Blazers

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP has taken over the investigation of an apartment fire in Whalley on Saturday (March. 11) after a body was discovered. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey RCMP investigates Whalley apartment fire after a body is found inside an apartment unit

The Semiahmoo senior boys Thunderbirds are bringing home the blue banner after winning the provincial 4A tournament in an all-Surrey final Saturday, defeating the Fleetwood Park Dragons 71-40 at Langley Events Centre. The title is the first senior boys basketball championship in the school’s history. (Vancouver Sports Pictures photo)
Semiahmoo senior boys Thunderbirds bring blue banner home for first time in school’s history

Semiahmoo Thunderbirds’ Torian Lee drives to the hoop up and over Kelowna opponents during Friday’s semifinal win at Langley Events Centre, on March 10, 2023. (Photo: Vancouver Sports Pictures)
History tonight: First ever all-Surrey fight for B.C. basketball crown in top senior boys division

The award winners were Kamaljit Lehal, Lehal Law Corporation (for Entrepreneur in Small Business), Lesley Jones, EconoWise Sunrooms Patio Covers (Entrepreneur, Large Business), Gurjit Kaur Tiwana, Invictus Law LLP (Professional), Amanda McNally, Peace Arch Hospice Society (Not-for-Profit Leader), Lisa Skakun, Coast Capital Savings (Corporate Leadership), Anamika Sangar, Surrey Schools/Community Schools Partnership (Emerging Leader) and Dr. Jennifer Marchbank, Surrey Pride Society, SFU, Youth 4 A Change (Social Trailblazer). (Photo: Anna Burns)
7 Surrey Women in Business award winners named at sold-out luncheon for 450

Pop-up banner image