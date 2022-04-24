Images of hockey legend Guy Lafleur are projected on the ice during a ceremony at the Bell Centre prior to an NHL hockey game between the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins in Montreal, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Thirty seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Images of hockey legend Guy Lafleur are projected on the ice during a ceremony at the Bell Centre prior to an NHL hockey game between the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins in Montreal, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Thirty seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Canadiens pay tribute to legendary Lafleur before game with Boston Bruins

National funeral to be held in Montreal on May 3

Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight.

The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against the Boston Bruins.

A video of Lafleur’s goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes.

On the boards, the usual ads were replaced by a simple tribute to Lafleur: his name, his number, his signature and the years of life — 1951 to 2022.

Before the game, Yvan Cournoyer, who played with Lafleur between 1971 and 1979, told reporters Lafleur was easy to play with and that while anyone could see how many goals Lafleur scored, it was his friend he would remember.

Chris Nilan, who played with Montreal between 1980 and 1988, says Lafleur helped him feel like he belonged on the team when he first joined.

A national funeral will be held on May 3 at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in Montreal. Lafleur will lie in state at the Bell Centre on Sunday, May 1, from noon to 8 p.m. and Monday, May 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fans wishing to pay a final tribute to Lafleur are invited. Condolences can also be left on the team’s website.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

