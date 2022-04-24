Canadiens pay tribute to legendary Lafleur before game with Boston Bruins

National funeral to be held in Montreal on May 3

Images of hockey legend Guy Lafleur are projected on the ice during a ceremony at the Bell Centre prior to an NHL hockey game between the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins in Montreal, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Thirty seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight.

The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against the Boston Bruins.

A video of Lafleur’s goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes.

Une touchante cérémonie d'avant-match en l'honneur de Guy Lafleur suivie d'une ovation digne de ce nom d'une durée de 10:10. Moving pregame ceremony for Guy Lafleur followed by a fitting 10:10 ovation.#GuyGuyGuy pic.twitter.com/h8yeQDZaty — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 25, 2022

On the boards, the usual ads were replaced by a simple tribute to Lafleur: his name, his number, his signature and the years of life — 1951 to 2022.

Before the game, Yvan Cournoyer, who played with Lafleur between 1971 and 1979, told reporters Lafleur was easy to play with and that while anyone could see how many goals Lafleur scored, it was his friend he would remember.

Chris Nilan, who played with Montreal between 1980 and 1988, says Lafleur helped him feel like he belonged on the team when he first joined.

Details about the upcoming events to celebrate the life and legacy of Guy Lafleur.https://t.co/oobznfhS8N — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 24, 2022

A national funeral will be held on May 3 at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in Montreal. Lafleur will lie in state at the Bell Centre on Sunday, May 1, from noon to 8 p.m. and Monday, May 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fans wishing to pay a final tribute to Lafleur are invited. Condolences can also be left on the team’s website.

READ MORE: Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, a dominant force in his generation, dead at 70

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

hockeyNHL