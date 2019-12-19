Canadians won’t be able to see U.S.-based Super Bowl ads, Supreme Court rules

Bell said the regulator’s decision cost it viewers and millions of dollars in revenue

The Supreme Court has overturned a decision that allowed viewers to see keenly anticipated American commercials during the Super Bowl broadcast.

Bell Canada’s media division secured an exclusive licence from the NFL in 2013 to broadcast the Super Bowl in Canada and sold ad time to Canadian businesses to be inserted into the program on both Canadian and American stations.

The practice denied Canadian viewers a chance to see entertaining U.S. commercials that often generated as big a buzz as the football game.

In 2016, the federal broadcast regulator decided that in the case of the Super Bowl, the usual practice of substituting Canadian ads for U.S. ones on American channels available in Canada was not in the public interest.

Bell said the regulator’s decision cost it viewers and millions of dollars in revenue, prompting an appeal from the broadcaster and the NFL.

The Federal Court of Appeal rejected the challenge, saying Parliament intended the regulator to decide how best to balance competing policy objectives related to broadcasting in Canada.

ALSO READ: Carrie Bradshaw, ‘The Dude’ to star in Super Bowl commercial

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. boys Price, Weber help Habs upend Canucks 3-1

Just Posted

Witnesses sought after stabbing in Newton

Male with ‘life-threatening injuries’ found in 7600-block of 128 Street

Former Surrey mayors speak out against ‘disgraceful’ council meeting

‘I’m just astonished,’ Dianne Watts said. ‘It’s just being run as a dictatorship.’

Surrey high school student found guilty of sexual assault

His identity is shielded by the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The name of the school has not been disclosed

SURREY EVENTS: Barracuda’s rocking tribute to Heart, and more

Concerts, plays, Christmas events and more in our weekly events guide

Aerial gypsy moth sprayings planned for Surrey in 2020

Treatment area is close to Port Mann Bridge

VIDEO: How to avoid ‘holiday heart syndrome’

Term coined in 1978 to describe influx of emergency room patients during the holidays

Canadians won’t be able to see U.S.-based Super Bowl ads, Supreme Court rules

Bell said the regulator’s decision cost it viewers and millions of dollars in revenue

Legalizing hard drugs not a ‘panacea’ to opioids crisis, Trudeau says

Besides the thousands who have died, thousands more have been hospitalized or treated by paramedics

B.C. labour minister ‘disappointed’ as talks collapse again in forestry strike

Western Forest Products says no future mediation dates are scheduled

President Donald Trump impeached by U.S. House on two charges

The historic vote split along party lines,

VIDEO: Environment Canada’s Top 10 weather events of 2019

Remember the one that dumped a ton of rain and destroyed Halloween?

Share Now, formerly Car2go, to halt service in Vancouver, Montreal

Operations to close in New York, Seattle, Washington, D.C., London, Brussels and Florence

Health care industry is a prized target, experts say in wake of LifeLabs hack

Hackers accessed personal information of up to 15 million customers, almost all in Ontario and B.C.

Heavy snow warning issued for Coquihalla

Environment Canada urging drivers to use caution when travelling through mountain passes

Most Read