Canadian Ultimate Championships are coming to Surrey this summer, for juniors and seniors

The tournament should be an ‘exhilarating event’ at Newton Athletic Park

An ultimate player dives to catch a disc. (Photo: City of Surrey)

Canada’s top ultimate teams and players will compete in Surrey this summer.

The “prestigious” 2023 Canadian Ultimate Championships are coming to Newton Athletic Park from Aug. 13-20, Surrey’s sports tourism office announced Wednesday (April 26).

Players of the disc sport and spectators “will have the opportunity to experience some of the best ultimate action, while enjoying top-notch facilities, beautiful parks and a vibrant community,” says a news release from city hall.

The tournament, held in collaboration with Ultimate Canada, British Columbia Ultimate Society and Vancouver Ultimate League Society, should be an “exhilarating event,” according to Tara Cleave, the city’s Support Services and Accessibility Manager.

Junior championships will be played first, from Aug. 13-16, followed by a senior tourney Aug. 17-20. The masters national championship will be played in Kelowna, July 28-30.

“The championships provide an opportunity for athletes to showcase their skills, connect with fellow players, and celebrate the sport we all love,” stated Danny Saunders, executive director of Ultimate Canada.

Also planned are workshops, skills clinics and other activities for participants and spectators.

Look for details on the tournament website, cuc2023.ultimatecentral.com.

In ultimate, the “kickoff” is called the “pull,” and the team then moves the disc up the field by throwing to other players. Points are scored when the disc is caught in the endzone. With no referees, games are self-policed by players.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

