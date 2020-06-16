Players battle for the puck during the Ice Hockey World Championships Group A match between Russia and Denmark, in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, May 12, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ivan Sekretarev

Canadian junior hockey team invites 41 players to development camp

All five goaltenders are newcomers

Seven players from this year’s gold medal-winning squad and the underage Canadian Hockey League rookie of the year highlight the roster for Canada’s national junior team development camp next month.

Forty-one players have been invited to the virtual camp, July 27-31. A traditional on-ice camp in one location will not be held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kingston Frontenacs centre Shane Wright, the CHL rookie of the year this past season after being granted entry into the league a year early, will get a shot to be on the team for the 2021 world junior championship, starting Dec. 26, 2020, in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.

Forwards Quinton Byfield, Dylan Cozens, Alexis Lafreniere, Connor McMichael and Dawson Mercer, and defencemen Bowen Byram and Jamie Drysdale return from the squad that won gold in the Czech Republic in January.

Lafreniere, the projected top pick in this year’s NHL draft, has been invited, but is not required to attend.

All five goaltenders — Brett Brochu, Sebastian Cossa, Dylan Garand, Taylor Gauthier and Tristan Lennox — are newcomers.

The team also named Vancouver Giants coach Michael Dyck and Saskatoon Blades coach Mitch Love as assistants to previously named head coach Andre Tourigny of the Ottawa 67’s.

Hockey Canada says the camp will include a variety of sessions with a focus on player development through online education.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Johnson says popular ‘Body Break’ series was created to battle racism

Just Posted

Clayton Community Centre won’t open on schedule

City of Surrey says projected budget shortfall of between $37 to $42 million will prevent it from opening a number of facilities

Surrey takes over SCDC as city struggles under $42M deficit

‘It’s very sad to see, for sure,’ former Surrey mayor Dianne Watts says

Nearly two dozen Surrey students are Beedie Luminaries scholarship winners

‘I can positively influence my younger siblings but most importantly change the world,’ says one

Surrey pub brings bands back as Dr. Henry warns about how singing can spread COVID-19

‘The hardest part is reminding people that they can’t dance, which isn’t easy,’ pub operator says

One man charged after Surrey schools hit with 20 break-and-enters

Surrey RCMP say officers seized computers, projectors, high-end bicycles and more than $18,000 cash

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

IHIT looking to retrace Fraser Valley homicide victim’s last steps

Police release photos of Charles ‘Chucky’ Klose from Abbotsford and Chilliwack the day he died

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

B.C. Horse Council has signs available for rural roads

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Inclusion of Indigenous reps after oil spill part of ‘reconciliation’: Suzuki Foundation

David Suzuki Foundation calls for transparency, inclusion of First Nations monitors after oil spills

Second CN Railway employee dies in B.C. within one month

Death happened at a northern B.C. facility

Pair of bear cubs and momma tranquilized after clash with dog

Maple Ridge firefighters had to pull a baby bear from 50 feet up in a tree after confrontation

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during weekend storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

Most Read