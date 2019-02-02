Saskatchewan third Matt Dunstone, who throws fourth rocks, releases a shot as they play Manitoba at the Tim Hortons Brier curling championship at the Brandt Centre in Regina on Sunday, March 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Canada’s Matt Dunstone tied for first place at curling World Cup

Canada’s men’s team has 13 points through five games, tied for first with Scotland.

Canada’s Matt Dunstone stayed tied for first place in the Group B standings at the third World Cup stop of the season, downing China 9-2 on Saturday.

Dunstone, of Winnipeg, took control of the game by scoring three in the fourth end. He followed that with a deuce in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

Canada’s men’s team has 13 points through five games, tied for first with Scotland.

On the women’s side, Canada’s Darcy Robertson remains winless through six games after dropping two on Saturday.

The Winnipeg skip fell 8-4 to China in the late afternoon draw after a 7-0 loss to Russia in the morning.

Canada’s mixed doubles team of Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott topped South Korean pair Hyeri Jang and Chiwon Choi 7-5 to stay atop the standings with 13 points through six games.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race
Next story
VIDEO: Winterhawks down Vancouver Giants

Just Posted

Hayley Wickenheiser says women’s hockey has ‘come a long way’ at Surrey event

Olympic gold medallist in Surrey for WickFest tournament

Brrrr! Temperatures to drop across B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada says temperatures will dip five to 10 C below average Saturday night into Sunday

Port of Vancouver cancels permit for Fraser Surrey Docks

Permit previously issued to develop direct transfer coal facility

UPDATE: Homicide team says Surrey man ‘targeted for murder’ in latest shooting

IHIT says Bikramjit Khakh was known to police, ‘believed’ to be linked to Lower Mainland gang conflict

Crime Stoppers offers cash reward in search for Surrey SkyTrain shooting suspect

Daon Gordon Glasgow has long history of violence

‘It just happened’: B.C. woman celebrates her 100th birthday

While sporting a party hat reading ‘eternal youth,’ Elizabeth Viens said there’s no trick to living a long life

Auditor General of Canada Mike Ferguson has died from cancer

Michael Ferguson was appointed to the role in November 2011

Ontario police seize stolen ‘MR SEXY’ license plates found on Maserati

The Maserati was being driven by a 17-year-old, who police say was speeding

VIDEO: Winterhawks down Vancouver Giants

First loss in 11 games for Langley-based team

North Shore Rescue urges caution to outdoor enthusiasts ahead of snowfall

The Vancouver-based SAR team responds to 130 calls of stranded hikers and others each year

VIDEO: We must save our wetlands to save humanity, B.C. activist says

For World Wetlands Day, Ted Lightfoot created a weatherproof mural of an orca

Man accused of identity theft has lengthy criminal record

Shawn Bradley Gillam shot at a police officer during chase in 2008

New Brunswick village inundated with calls after offering land for a loonie

The town announced in November that it would offer the deal on 16 plots of land

Integrating cultural practices helps in recovery of Indigenous women: B.C. study

UBC study included treatment for women of weekly circles or group activities led by an elder

Most Read