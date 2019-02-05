Team B.C.’s ringette team in a timeout during the 2015 Canada Winter Games. (Photo: Kevin Bogetti-Smith/flickr.com)

Team B.C.’s Canada Winter Games list includes 24 from Surrey, White Rock and Delta

Red Deer to host 2019 edition of Games from Feb. 15 to March 3

Sixteen Surrey-based athletes and officials will wear Team B.C. colours at the Canada Winter Games this month, along with six from Delta and two from White Rock.

They’ll be in Red Deer for the 2019 edition of the Games from Feb. 15 to March 3.

Team B.C.’s delegation includes 251 athletes, 46 coaches, 29 managers/technical staff and 23 mission staff. A “hometown list” of participants was posted on the teambc.org website Tuesday (Feb. 5).

The 16 from Surrey are curler Dawson Ballard, speed skating coach Adam Ingle, badminton player Jenna Wong, table tennis player Jiayi Nie, gymnasts Kennedy Duke and Treyson Cerrato, archery manager Paul Van Tassel, mission staff member Philippe Saucier, ringette player Kiana Heska, hockey coach Delaney Collins, hockey players Carson Latimer, Caeden Bankier and Jenn Gardiner, figure skater Maho Harada and artistic swimmers Caitlyn Nichols and Preet Lehal.

Those from Delta are judo manager Jeremy Le Bris, gymnasts Ella Rogers and Ryan Woodhead, archer Adam Deane, hockey coach Al Wozney and ringette player Amanda Mott.

White Rock hockey player Jack O’Brien and figure skater Jennifer Utendale are also on Team B.C.

During the Games, results will be posted at canadagames.ca/2019. Team B.C.’s website is teambc.org.

Team B.C. athletes “are the best young developing talent in their sport and being part of Team BC is a key multi-sport games development opportunity towards competing at national and international levels,” according to a fact sheet.

The 2019 Canada Winter Games will include more than 150 events in 21 sports, with 13 participating teams (representing provinces and territories) and close to 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches.

Team B.C. is led by Chef de Mission Jennifer Scott and assistant Danielle Williams.

At the 2015 Canada Winter Games in Prince George, Team B.C. finished third in the medal count with 88 – 21 gold, 34 silver and 33 bronze – behind Quebec’s total of 141 and Ontario’s 111.

