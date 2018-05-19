Canada to face U.S. for bronze at world hockey championship

Canada was looking to play in the gold medal game for a fourth straight year, but saw 3-2 loss

The Canadian men’s team will be facing the U.S. men Sunday for bronze after an upset loss in the semi-final to Switzerland at the IIHF World Championship in Denmark.

Canada was looking to play in the gold medal game for a fourth straight year, but was blocked by Switzerland with a 3-2 loss Saturday afternoon.

The Swiss will play Sweden in the gold medal game Sunday mid-day.

Hockey Canada announced Friday that Jaden Schwartz, 25, would be missing the remainder of the championship due to an upper-body injury.

On Saturday, Switzerland struck first, taking a 1-0 lead into the second period until Vancouver Canuck Bo Horvat tied the game.

Switzerland then regained the lead off a power play goal.

A second power play goal in the third period gave Switzerland a 3-1 lead. Canada fought back with a goal off the stick of Colton Parayko from the point to cut the lead to 3-2, however they failed to tie the game with Swiss goaltender Leonardo Genoni turning aside 18 of Canada’s 45 shots in the third period.

Switzerland registered 17 shots on Canadian netminder Darcy Kuemper.

Vancouver Canuck Bo Horvat was MVP.

The Canadian men play the U.S. at 6:30 a.m. PST Sunday.

More to come.

Previous story
Cloverdale Rodeo kicks off to sunny weather, fair crowds

Just Posted

Fraser River water levels creeping towards near-record highs

Mission gauge currently reading just under 6 metres but forecasted to rise

Court sides with widow over father for remains of South Surrey homicide victim

Amin Vinepal’s father had disputed claim his son was Muslim

VIDEO: Canadian Forces members begin helping out flooded B.C. communities

Three-hundred personnel in B.C. in some off hardest hit cities

Sausalito owners say parkade will infringe on privacy

Other concerns noted are noise, structural damage

‘SASSY’ awards for seven Surrey students

Annual awards night held at Surrey City Hall on Thursday

VIDEO: Canadians rise for early-morning Royal wedding celebrations

Canadians gathered for early-morning broadcast of marriage between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

VIDEO: Grand Forks shores up defences as floodwaters rise to peak levels

Canadian Forces, volunteers working to protect low-lying areas

Giant Molson beer tanks to begin journey to Fraser Valley brewery site

Massive Molson tanks arriving at Chilliwack site overnight May 30

Canada to face U.S. for bronze at world hockey championship

Canada was looking to play in the gold medal game for a fourth straight year, but saw 3-2 loss

Searchers for Vancouver Island father turn focus to Cowichan River

Cowichan SAR joined by many other SAR groups, volunteers now determined to find missing man

Livestream shows endangered spotted owls raising chick

A pair of owls is fostering a new chick this spring.

Vacationers urged to check for stowaway bats that could carry deadly disease

‘White-nose syndrome’ has killed millions of bats in North America, but hasn’t arrived in B.C. yet

Are B.C.’s gas prices enough to keep you from travelling May long weekend?

Gas prices in B.C. ranging from 125 cents per litre to more than 150 cents

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed in Windsor as millions watch

Windsor sparkled on a warm spring day as tens of thousands of people jammed its quaint roads

Most Read